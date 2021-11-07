Howe: Hawkeyes May Have QB Controversy on Their Hands

You can count the times Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has changed starting quarterbacks in-season during his 23-year tenure on one hand. In fact, you only need one finger if we're talking about consequence.

The Hawkeyes shuffled signal callers during his first few campaigns. They were rebuilding. A lot of problems existed, not just who was behind center.

Ferentz finally pulled the plug on an ineffective Jake Chistensen in 2008, replacing him with Ricky Stanzi four games into the season. Stanzi ended up being one of the program's most successful quarterbacks.

After '14, the coach moved backup C.J. Beathard ahead of two-year starter Jake Rudock on the depth chart in an unprecedented maneuver. Beathard led the Hawkeyes to an unbeaten regular-season in '15, their only Big Ten Championship game appearance and their first Rose Bowl since 1990.

Saturday night, we may have seen the second in-season changing of the guard under Ferentz. Sophomore Alex Padilla led Iowa to a 17-12 victory against Northwestern in Evanston, replacing two-year starter Spencer Petras, who is 12-4 in his career as the No. 1.

Ferentz indicated during a halftime TV interview that Petras was hurt. He left last week's game against Wisconsin with an undisclosed injury. He didn't look right Saturday night.

If it's serious and keeps him sidelined, there's not a controversy. Padilla will be playing because he can and Petras can't.

However, if both guys are able to line up, the coaches have a decision to make. And that's not something Ferentz is comfortable doing if history is any indication.

In '12, Iowa stumbled to a 4-8 season. Ferentz played James Vandenberg every snap despite Rudock being the backup. Rudock led the squad to the Outback Bowl the following season as its starter.

The end of '14 became uncomfortable. The locker room was divided between guys who backed Rudock and those folks who preferred Beathard. Beathard's father, Casey Beathard, intimated during bowl prep that if his son wasn't starting, he was departing.

Again, Ferentz put Beathard on the top of the depth chart a month later. Rudock left for Michigan. Chistensen transferred to Eastern Illinois following the '08 campaign.

So, yes, there are a lot of layers to this college quarterback dynamic. Guys are much more likely to leave programs when they're not starting now than they were when Rudock and Christensen exited. The transfer portal isn't going anywhere.

Maybe there's nothing to see here. Maybe Petras and Padilla, who are great friends, exhaust their eligibility in Black and Gold. There's also a decent chance one heads out as early as the end of this season.

Petras has enjoyed a lot of success. He led the Hawkeyes to 12 victories in a row, the second-longest streak under Ferentz behind Stanzi's 13.

However, the offense has struggled mightily the last two games, losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. Iowa was outscored, 51-14. Even before those contests, it had been lackluster in victory.

Saturday night wasn't an offensive explosion, by any means. Northwestern limped into the action as one of the worst statistical defenses in the Big Ten, dead last against the run (229.5 yards per game) and third-down efficiency.

Like during the 6-0 start, the Hawkeyes did enough on offense and allowed their defense to dominate. The Northwestern offense wasn't much of a threat despite cashing in on a few big plays.

Still, Iowa's offense looked energized when Padilla took over in the first quarter. He marched the team down the field for a touchdown on his first drive. It included a couple of sharp throws to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson.

It helped that Iowa successfully ran the football (185 yards). It kept defenders off of Padilla, unlike what happened to Petras at Wisconsin and throughout the rest of the season. It allowed Padilla (18-28, 172 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions) to set his feet in the pocket. He did a fine job of hitting receivers in stride.

Nothing we saw Saturday should convince anyone the Hawkeyes' offense has been fixed. They converted just two of 14 third-down chances against a team that was allowing opponents succeed at a 45 percent clip. The 27.1 points per game it was yielding ranked 12th in the Big Ten.

Fans and those of us in the media will share opinions on who should be Iowa's quarterback moving forward. I would guess Padilla is the crowd favorite. That shouldn't matter.

You can't fool the locker room. That's where it counts. If a large faction of athletes see the coaches not giving them the best chance to win, the staff loses them. That's poison.

Perhaps the picture isn't clear. Petras must be showing in practice he's the best option or he wouldn't be in there. If he was in there despite Padilla performing better in workouts, again, you risk losing the locker room.

Now, the situation has changed. Padilla showed he can lead an offense to victory. He gave his coaches and teammates something to think about.

We'll see how it plays out. Petras will be healthy at some point, perhaps next week against Minnesota, and the staff must choose.

We haven't seen this scenario much around here. Saturday night gave the Hawkeyes a much-needed victory and all of us an interesting storyline moving forward.