Preview, Prediction: Plenty at Stake in Battle for Floyd

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The last time Minnesota won a game at Kinnick Stadium Bill Clinton was president and SpongeBob premiered. Current Golden Gophers coach PJ Fleck was 18.

The year was 1999 and Kirk Ferentz was in his first season running the Iowa program. He and the Hawkeyes have won nine in a row against Minnesota in Iowa City.

The annual meeting known as the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale resumes Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN) at Kinnick. The teams are tied with Wisconsin and Purdue for the lead atop the West Division at 4-2 in Big Ten play.

"We have a lot of respect for the rivalry. We have a lot of respect for Iowa," Fleck said. "They have a tremendous coaching staff. They've got really good personnel. They've got great tradition. And rivalries are what makes college football really special."

The rivalry is as heated as can be expected considering Iowa has won six in a row and eight of nine in the series. The animosity is tied to the coaching staffs. While they publicly put on a good face, incidents illustrate the friction.

Last season, after Fleck called a timeout down big late in hopes of scoring and avoiding a shutout, Ferentz responded by then using all three of his timeouts and throwing shade at the Gophers when asked about it after the game. Fleck put on a good face this summer saying Ferentz didn't offend him.

At halftime of the '17 game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium, Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz lost his mind on officials. He later apologized for his expletive-laced tirade.

So, yeah, this game has juice. Whether it's desire for one of the coolest trophies in the sport, competition on the recruiting trail, sincere dislike for each other or all of the above, make no mistake, these teams want to beat the poop out of each other.

"I can't say enough good things about what Kirk Ferentz has done at Iowa. He's a legendary coach," Fleck said.

If the last three meetings in Iowa City are any indication, it should be a four-quarter game. The margin of victory for Iowa in these contests is 5.3 points, all of them decided by one score.

"We have a big rivalry game coming up in Iowa City with a very good Iowa team that's playing incredible defense and offense is playing a lot better," Fleck said. "They just don't beat themselves. That's what they've always done. They're a very good football team."

It shapes up as a defensive encounter. The Hawkeyes rank second among conference teams in scoring defense (15.7 points per game), while Minnesota checks in fifth (18.3). Conversely, the Gophers sit seventh in scoring offense (25.9) and Iowa is 10th (24.4).

"When you watch them play defense, all 11 guys, somehow, someway, their eyes are on the football," Fleck said. "You don't see that very much from teams. They do what they do. They've done what they've done forever on defense and they're very good at what they do.

"Everybody knows their role. They've got really smart players. And they all keep their eyes on the quarterback so everybody can make a play."

Minnesota dropped an ugly 14-6 decision at home to Illinois last weekend, ending a four-game winning streak in which it was averaging 31.3 points. It lost the turnover battle, 2-0, and allowed six sacks.

The Hawkeyes ended a two-game skid with a 17-12 triumph at Northwestern this past weekend. They revived a slumping running game with 185 yards on the ground and held a 3-0 edge in turnovers.

Minnesota paces the league in time of possession at 35:00 minutes a contest. Iowa ranks fifth (31:06).

Both teams want to run the ball. The Gophers are better at it, ranking third in the conference at 207.4 yards per game. Iowa is 11th (113.9).

Minnesota has lost three running backs to season-ending injuries, including first-team all-Big Ten standout Mohamed Ibrahim. Their absences finally showed up against Illinois, when the Gophers managed just 89 yards (2.5 per carry) on the ground. The freshmen ball carriers also struggled with pass protection.

The lack of a running game allowed the Illini to tee off on quarterback Tanner Morgan. He completed just 15 of 28 passes for 180 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. For the season, he's managed only six scoring tosses against seven picks.

One of Morgan's strengths is running Minnesota's RPO system.

"He's a really experienced guy," Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner said. "He's had success there and done his thing. He's definitely good with the mesh, rides that, makes good reads and quick decisions.

"As a D-Line, RPO, we have to take the run out of it. We're focused on stopping the run. And then once we see it's pass transition, try to get a hand up, disrupt it a little bit."

Said Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather: "Just having that possibility that it might be a pass or a run definitely open up their offense a lot. Tanner Morgan is a great quarterback. The way he reads the defense, gets the ball to his receivers and also knows when to hand the ball off to his back, that's what's very dangerous with this offense."

The Gophers boast a few playmakers on the defensive line in Boye Mafe (9 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks) and Thomas Rush (7 TFL, 5.5 sacks). Linebacker Mario Sori-Marin leads the team in tackles with 65, the 15th most in the league. Abilene Christian grad transfer linebacker Jack Gibbens has 60 stops.

Minnesota has experienced issues on special teams. Kicker Matthew Tricket has missed seven of 17 field goal attempts and two extra points. Punter Mark Crawford has performed well with 16 attempts downed inside the opponent 20 and six 50-plus yard boots.

For the first time in 18 games, Iowa could have a new starting quarterback. After replacing injured starter Spencer Petras at Northwestern, sophomore Alex Padilla is listed No. 1 on this week's depth chart. Freshman Deuce Hogan is No. 2.

As of Tuesday, Petras has been unable to practice. He has been medically cleared to play.

TV ANNOUNCERS: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis and Rick Pizzo on BTN.

SERIES: Saturday will be the 115th meeting between Iowa and Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes have won six straight, and 16 of the last 20. Iowa has won nine straight at home against the Gophers. Minnesota’s last win at Kinnick Stadium was Nov. 20, 1999 (25-21).

Minnesota holds a 62-50-2 advantage in a series that began with a 42-4 Gopher victory in 1891. The Golden Gophers won the first 12 games in the series before Iowa earned a 6-0 win in 1918.

The Hawkeyes are 31-23-1 against Minnesota in games played in Iowa City. Iowa has not trailed in a game against the Gophers since the fourth quarter in 2016, a span of 245 minutes and 28 seconds.

BETTING LINES: The game opened with Iowa as a 7.0-point favorite at Vegas Insiders (VI) on Sunday. That number moved to the Hawkeyes -6.5 by Monday morning. The total was at 37.0, down from the 37.5 at which it opened.

TRENDS

-Minnesota is 4-0 Against The Spread vs. a team with a winning record.

-Golden Gophers are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 conference games.

-Iowa is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games after allowing less than 20 points in its previous game.

-Hawkeyes are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games following a straight up win.

MINNESOTA PLAYERS TO WATCH

-Chris Autman-Bell, WR – Autman-Bell hasn't enjoyed the type of season for which he'd hoped, some of that having to do with an injury. Still, he's a dangerous target who has caught 24 passes for 300 yards and two scores in five full games.

-Boye Mafe, DL – One of the Big Ten leaders in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (6.5), Iowa's inconsistent offensive line must account for the redshirt senior from Golden Valley, Minn.

-Tanner Morgan, QB – The redshirt senior from Kentucky hasn't been the same since earning second-team all-Big Ten honors as a freshman in 2019 but he's still 24-11 as a starter. His dual-threat ability will keep Iowa's defense honest

KEYS TO VICTORY

Minnesota: Take care of the football on offense and force turnovers on defense.

Iowa: Run the football effectively and stay disciplined against RPOs.

GAME NOTES

-The Golden Gophers have one of the strongest rush defenses in the country, ranking 14th nationally and third in the Big Ten by allowing 103.1 rushing yards per game this year. The national average for rushing yards per game through Nov. 6 is 164.0 yards per game; only two Gopher opponents have gone above 144 yards rushing this year and five have been held to 104 rushing yards or less.

-Minnesota is 3-0 on the road this year, shutting out Colorado, 30-0, in Boulder on Sept. 18, winning at Purdue, 20-13, on Oct. 2 and beating Northwestern in Evanston, 41-14, on Oct. 30. It's the fourth time since 1961 that Minnesota has won its first three road games of a season, also winning its first three in 2019 and its first four in 2003 and 1999. The Golden Gophers are 12-3 in their last 15 games away from home, including bowl games, beginning with a 37-15 victory at Wisconsin on Nov. 24, 2018. During that stretch, only Ohio State (16-2) has a better mark away from home among Big Ten teams.

-Minnesota is looking to snap a six-game losing streak in the Iowa series, last winning at home in 2014. It's the Gophers' second-longest active losing streak behind a 12-game stretch against Ohio State.

-Minnesota has one Iowan on its roster in redshirt senior TE Ko Kieft (Sioux Center), while Iowa has two Minnesotans in freshman LB Justice Sullivan (Eden Prairie) and redshirt freshman DL Yahya Black (Marshall)

-Minnesota and Iowa have three common opponents so far this year in Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue. Both the Gophers and Hawkeyes beat the Terrapins and Wildcats, but Minnesota beat the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, while the Hawkeyes had the home loss.

-Iowa ranks second the Big Ten and fifth in the country in scoring defense (15.7). The Hawkeyes rank seventh nationally in rush defense (98.7), second in the Big Ten. Iowa’s total defense (304.7) ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 10th in the country.

-Iowa leads the country in interceptions (19) and ranks third nationally in takeaways (24). The Hawkeyes have 83 interception since 2017, more than any team in the country. Ten different Hawkeyes have at least one interception this season. Iowa is plus-18 in turnover margin in its seven wins and minus-six in its two losses.

-Hawkeye DBs Riley Moss and Dave Belton tie for the conference lead with four interceptions. DB Matt Hankins ranks seventh with three interceptions. Iowa is the only team in the country with two players with four or more interceptions. Moss has missed the last three games with an injury.

-Iowa and Minnesota battle for Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have won six straight in the series. Iowa has not trailed in a game against the Gophers since the fourth quarter in 2016, a span of 245 minutes and 28 seconds. The Hawkeyes are 20-5 in their last 25 rivalry trophy games (Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin).

-Iowa ranks last among Big Ten teams in first downs per game at 16.7. It's also 12th in third-down conversions at 33.6 percent and last in fourth-down conversions at 30.0 percent.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Minnesota – Jim Lange

Iowa - Eugene Rousseau

HOWE I SEE IT: This contest shapes up as another struggle for points, where field position, special teams and turnovers are magnified. That favors Iowa.

The Hawkeyes rank second nationally in turnover margin (1.33). Minnesota checks in tied for 59th (.11). Iowa boasts the better field goal kicker, superior punter (although it's closer than most realize) and return game.

"That's the name of the game. You have to win the turnover battle here. You have to," Fleck said. "

I remember sitting in the old pink visiting locker room in the southeast corner of Kinnick Stadium interviewing former Gopher coach Glen Mason after his team's victory back in '99. Little did I know at the time Minnesota wouldn't win here in more than two decades.

I just don't see the streak ending this year.

PREDICTION: IOWA 17, Minnesota 13.

Rob Howe is in his 25th year covering University of Iowa Athletics. He's worked for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Hawkeye Nation, Hawk Fanatic, Hawkeye Insider and more. Please follow @RobHoweHN on Twitter.