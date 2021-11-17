Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops To 2-1 With Loss To Seton Hall

It was close in the first half and then Michigan started to pull away from Seton Hall, but the Pirates would not quit. They took the lead late in the second half and didn't relinquish it, handing U-M its first loss of the season. It wasn't a pretty game for Juwan Howard's Wolverines, and poor shooting was simply too much to overcome. Here's what stood out in Michigan's first loss of the season.

DeVante' Jones is extremely crafty

Whether he's navigating ball screens, driving to the basket for a finish or a drop off pass, stopping short in the lane for a floater or positioning himself on defense or as a rebounder, DeVante' Jones just has a feel. That obviously comes with experience, and he's got a lot of that. The former Sun Belt Player of the Year already looks like a perfect fit for Michigan and things just seem to work better when he's on the floor. He finished with 11 points, three assists and a very impressive 12 rebounds in the loss.

Horrible three-point shooting

With the way basketball is played these days, it's crazy that Michigan went the whole game with just three made three-pointers. Looking at the 20% shooting night from beyond the arc, it cost them the game. Michigan might not shoot that poorly from distance again this season but finishing 3-for-15 against a solid team is never going to be a recipe for success. When you look at Michigan's starting lineup, there aren't a lot of knockdown shooters. Eli Brooks and Caleb Houstan can definitely shoot it, and Jones is decent from out there, but none of them could really find the range tonight. That's something that feels like it could be a problem at times this year.

Free throw shooting was better

Through the first two games, Michigan was shooting just 56.5% from the free throw line, but the Wolverines went 10-of-12 against Seton Hall, which is good enough, but they needed those last two. It's a little alarming that Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. only shot two free throws combined against other big boys, but the percentage looked good despite the loss.

Caleb Houstan looked like a freshman

For the first time this season, Caleb Houstan looked like a first-year player in college. He played with pros at Montverde Academy, but Seton Hall's length and tenacity on defense gave the freshman some problems. He logged a team-high 39 minutes and scored just four points while going 0-for-4 from three-point range. Games like this happen for freshmen all the time, so there's nothing to worry about, but Houstan is far better than he showed tonight.

Sloppiness

From start to finish, the game just felt a little sloppy. Michigan turned it over 11 times, and there were a few airballs, a couple of missed layups, some unforced errors on passes, slow or missed defensive rotations, bad shooting and a lot of blocked shots. Coming into the game people talked about Seton Hall's length and it showed up. The Pirates blocked six shots and bothered multiple Wolverines all night long. Michigan did lead for 26:30 of the game, but they didn't lead at the end, which is all that matters. Juwan Howard and his staff will have plenty to clean up from this one.