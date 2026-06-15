Florida DB Jyden German Commits to Gophers Over UNC, Louisville

The Gophers landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2027 Florida defensive back Jyden German on Monday. He chose Minnesota over North Carolina and Lousville, following an official visit to the Twin Cities over the weekend.

Three-star 2027 (Fort Myers, FL) ATH Jyden German (@JydenGerman8) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he's listed as an athlete, but the Gophers are recruiting him as a CB. His other two finalists were Louisville and UNC. https://t.co/w3h5LC23QY pic.twitter.com/eo1Exwntnj — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 15, 2026

Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he plays both ways at the high school level in Florida. He played at the varsity level since he was in eighth grade for Fort Myers High School, but he's now set to play his second and final season at Bishop Verot as a senior. He's listed as an athlete (ATH), but the Gophers and many other programs have recruited him as a cornerback.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates German as the 879th-best player in the country and the 85th-best player in Florida. He received an offer from the Gophers on March 8th, he made it on campus for an unofficial visit on April 18, and he committed following his official visit.

German joins Moorhead High School standout Zak Walker and Mississippi's Jordan Walley as the third cornerback committed to the Gophers' 2027 class. Based on the 247Sports Composite, he's the 13th-highest-rated player in their 29-player class.

Current 2027 commits (29 players)