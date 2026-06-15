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Florida DB Jyden German Commits to Gophers Over UNC, Louisville

Minnesota has landed a commitment from one of the most versatile high school football players in the state of Florida.
Tony Liebert|
Jyden German from Fort Myers High School runs for a touchdown during a jamboree game against Barron Collier at Estero High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.
Jyden German from Fort Myers High School runs for a touchdown during a jamboree game against Barron Collier at Estero High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

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Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Gophers landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2027 Florida defensive back Jyden German on Monday. He chose Minnesota over North Carolina and Lousville, following an official visit to the Twin Cities over the weekend.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he plays both ways at the high school level in Florida. He played at the varsity level since he was in eighth grade for Fort Myers High School, but he's now set to play his second and final season at Bishop Verot as a senior. He's listed as an athlete (ATH), but the Gophers and many other programs have recruited him as a cornerback.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates German as the 879th-best player in the country and the 85th-best player in Florida. He received an offer from the Gophers on March 8th, he made it on campus for an unofficial visit on April 18, and he committed following his official visit.

German joins Moorhead High School standout Zak Walker and Mississippi's Jordan Walley as the third cornerback committed to the Gophers' 2027 class. Based on the 247Sports Composite, he's the 13th-highest-rated player in their 29-player class.

Current 2027 commits (29 players)

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Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

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