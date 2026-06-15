Florida DB Jyden German Commits to Gophers Over UNC, Louisville
In this story:
The Gophers landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2027 Florida defensive back Jyden German on Monday. He chose Minnesota over North Carolina and Lousville, following an official visit to the Twin Cities over the weekend.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he plays both ways at the high school level in Florida. He played at the varsity level since he was in eighth grade for Fort Myers High School, but he's now set to play his second and final season at Bishop Verot as a senior. He's listed as an athlete (ATH), but the Gophers and many other programs have recruited him as a cornerback.
The latest 247Sports Composite rates German as the 879th-best player in the country and the 85th-best player in Florida. He received an offer from the Gophers on March 8th, he made it on campus for an unofficial visit on April 18, and he committed following his official visit.
German joins Moorhead High School standout Zak Walker and Mississippi's Jordan Walley as the third cornerback committed to the Gophers' 2027 class. Based on the 247Sports Composite, he's the 13th-highest-rated player in their 29-player class.
Current 2027 commits (29 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
- Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)
- Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)
- Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)
- Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)
- Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Houston, TX)
- Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)
- Carlos Ferguson, WR (Owings Mills, MD)
- Roy Price, Edge (Newark, OH)
- Cameron Saunders, Edge (San Jose, CA)
- Wyatt Wilber, LB (Maryville, TN)
- Jyden German, CB (Fort Myers, FL)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert