Notre Dame Is Headed Back To Ireland To Kick Off The 2023 Season

Notre Dame is headed back to Ireland to play Navy as the Irish will kick off the 2023 season in Dublin

Notre Dame is once again set to head back to Dublin, Ireland as the Fighting Irish will kick off the 2023 season against Navy. The game will be played on Saturday, August 26. It's a repeat of the 2012 season opener that was also in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Notre Dame beat Navy by a 50-10 score that season, which began a run of 12 straight wins as the Irish ran the able and advanced to the BCS Championship game.

"We’re thrilled to be able to provide another opportunity for our team and fans to experience the culture and hospitality of Ireland,” Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said through a press release. “This trip overseas continues to strengthen our academic and athletic presence around the globe. Bringing a Notre Dame football home game atmosphere to Ireland has been a goal of ours and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Naval Academy to make it happen.”

Notre Dame was originally scheduled to play Navy in Ireland to kick off the 2020 season but the Covid-19 pandemic forced that game to be canceled. The leadership of both programs made quick work of scheduling another opportunity to head overseas.

“The past year and a half have been challenging for us all in Ireland and the United States. Today’s announcement that Notre Dame will play its first-ever home game in Ireland against Navy is extremely exciting and welcome news,” said Taoiseach (Ireland Prime Minister) Micheál Martin. “The movement of this game to Ireland will provide a significant boost to our tourism and hospitality industries. We will have a very special welcome ready for the teams and supporters of Notre Dame and Navy when they visit us for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in August 2023.”

Notre Dame now has 11 of its 12 games set for the 2023 season. The original scheduled date for the Notre Dame vs. Navy game was Nov. 11.

Here is Notre Dame's set schedule for the 2023 season.

Aug. 26 - vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)

Sep. 16 - Central Michigan (Home)

Sep. 23 - Ohio State (Home)

Oct. 14 - USC (Home)

Oct. 28 - Wake Forest (Home)

Nov. 4 - at Clemson

Nov. 25 - at Stanford

Notre Dame will also play a home game against Pittsburgh and road games against Duke, Louisville and NC State but dates have not been set. The Irish now have one remaining game to schedule for 2023.

