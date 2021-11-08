Offensive Coordinator John Donovan Out at Washington

The Huskies' offense has struggled all year and looked putrid against Oregon.

Washington Huskies Head Coach Jimmy Lake has fired Offensive Coordinator John Donovan, according to a university press release Sunday afternoon.

"University of Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake announced Sunday that offensive coordinator John Donovan has been relieved of his position, effective immediately," the University said in a statement.

The release continues and states that Wide receivers coach Junior Adams will take over play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, and Offensive Quality Control Analyst Payton McCollum will manage the quarterbacks.

Donovan joined the Washington staff in January of 2019 after spending four seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars staff as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach. Before that, he served as the offensive coordinator at both Penn State and Vanderbilt.

Washington is 4-5 on the year and has a 3-3 record in the Pac-12. In the 26-16 loss to Oregon, the Huskies totaled a mere 166 total yards of offense. This season, Washington's offense ranked tenth in the Pac-12 at 332.1 yards per game.

The Huskies average 216.8 passing yards per game and just 115.8 rushing yards per game, which contributes to a bottom third scoring offense in the Pac-12 at 22 points per game, also tenth in the Pac-12.

The Huskies will face Arizona State (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) at home next week at 4:00 on Fox Sports 1.

Ducks rise in latest AP Poll after defeating Washington

