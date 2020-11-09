Caleb Williams Takes in Oklahoma Blowout, Showcases Arm in Sunday Workout

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week, family stopped in town, got to see Coach Mark, Coach Russ, my best friend Jalen and my mom and dad are back in town. It was good to have the band back together.

Worked out this week, at Red Effect, four times. Really good cardio. And since Jalen and everybody got in town we worked out Sunday, for about an hour, hour and a half. Threw the ball around and basically did some acclimation work, getting the body back acclimated to what I should be doing. Coach Mark really put us through the paces; it felt like old times. I needed that.

This time, I worked out barefooted. Learned that from Kyle Shanahan at QB Collective a few years ago. Just feeling the earth, being a part of it. Being rooted in the ground. I just kind of remembered that so I ended up working out with no shoes today. I had cleats in my bag, but I chose to not throw on the cleats today. It's different, felt good.

We all went to the OU game versus Kansas Saturday. OU ended up blowing them out by like 60 points or so. Had a good time. I was sitting kinda close so it was kinda cool. It actually wasn't my first game, it was my second game. My first game was against Texas Tech, last year before I committed. This is the first game since I committed. I was there with everybody, the family came in town and we were there together, watching the game and having a great time.

There's a stat out there that Oklahoma has had their games sold out, everybody in the stands, for like 20 years straight. This was a little different, because of COVID-19, not all the fans were there and not everybody was tailgating, etc. Everybody had a good time, but it was completely different -- substantially different. But it was fun to watch them go out there and win.

The fans were really cool. The first time that I went there it was a normal visit, and I was a little late so the coaches were showing me around and things like that. But this time I got there early enough, no coaches because it's an NCAA dead period. I was walking around and chillin -- and a couple fans noticed me and wanted to take a few pictures. We said hi, spoke and took pictures if they wanted. It was really cool. The fans were really cool and I had a really good time being around everyone there.

That happens a good amount, but not too much. I don't have a problem saying hi, taking a picture, whatever they want. I love the interaction with the fans.

Congrats to President-elect Biden and Kamala Harris. This is the most votes ever in election history and it was my first time voting so it was kind of cool. I never really paid attention when I was younger as much as I did this year, especially. Just paying attention to all the politics and things like that was kind of cool. I sat down on my couch for like three days watching the election trying to figure out who was gonna be the next president. It was fun for this to be my first experience voting and watching the election actually happening and understanding it more.

Thanks to all the people that got out and voted especially the first timers, like me.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Make sure you stay safe, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

#BoomerSooner

