Second Half Run Sparks Syracuse Victory Over Drexel

Syracuse used an 8-0 run to start the second half to push past Drexel on Sunday as the Orange topped the Dragons 75-60. Trailing by one at the half, Cole Swider drilled a three on Syracuse's first possession after intermission and gave the Orange a lead it would not relinquish. Drexel would not get closer than five the rest of the way.

Buddy Boeheim had a game high 23 points on 8-16 shooting including 3-6 from beyond the arc to go along with four assists. Jimmy Boeheim added 14 points and four rebounds. Joe Girard hit all three of his three point attempts on his way to 11 points, five assists and three steals. Cole Swider filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Jesse Edwards contributed eight points, four rebounds and four blocks. Frank Anselem had six points and six rebounds off the bench.

In the first half, Syracuse missed several open shots while Drexel made seven three pointers to give the Dragons the edge. Syracuse was better on both ends in the second half and was able to improve to 2-0 on the season. Drexel fell to 1-1.

Syracuse shot 63% in the second half and made eight of its 16 three pointers overall. The Orange outscored Drexel 43-27 in the second half. Drexel won the rebounding battle 30-26, but Syracuse forced 20 Dragons turnovers.

Syracuse has six days before facing Colgate on Saturday, November 20th in the Dome. That game tips at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.