Syracuse Football 2022 Season Preview

Our annual Syracuse football season preview is out! It is divided into several categories. Within each are stories you can read on that topic. The title of each will be linked to the related story. Simply click to access.

THE BASICS

Roster

Schedule

Depth Chart (Will Link Once Released)

Captains

ANALYSIS

Breakout Candidates

Five True Freshmen Who Could Make an Impact This Season

How to Navigate the Schedule to Earn Bowl Eligibility

Record Predictions

TRAINING CAMP INTERVIEWS

FB/TE Chris Elmore

DB Duce Chestnut

DL Kevon Darton

LB Marlowe Wax

DB Justin Barron

WR Courtney Jackson

RB Sean Tucker

POSITION PREVIEWS

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Offensive Line

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Running Back

Quarterback

MISCELLANEOUS

Freshman Wide Receiver Suspended

Sean Tucker Ranked as Top 15 Player in College Football

Syracuse Gets One Safety Back, Another Suffers Injury

Amidst Offseason of Change, Syracuse Players Have Lofty Goals for 2022 Season

Kevon Darton Earns Scholarship

Justin Lamson to Miss 2022 Season

Dino Babers Meets With Media to Kickoff Training Camp

ACC Media Day Transcript: Dino Babers

ACC Media Day Transcript: Garrett Shrader

ACC Media Day Transcript: Mikel Jones

ACC Media Day Transcript: Matthew Bergeron

ACC Announces New Scheduling Model Starting in 2023

NFL Draft Prospects of Syracuse Football Players

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF