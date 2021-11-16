Report: UCLA Football Coach Chip Kelly Tied to Washington Opening

There is some news on the Bruins' potential future on the sidelines.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) coach Chip Kelly is a "wild card" candidate to become the next head coach at Washington, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The Huskies fired Jimmy Lake on Sunday after he went 3-1 in 2020 and started the 2021 season 4-6.

Lake had also been investigated and suspended by the university in relation to accusations and videos of him physically confronting student-athletes during games and in the locker room.

With the Washington job now open, there are officially three head coaching hires that will need to be made in the Pac-12 this upcoming offseason – USC, Washington State and Washington – and three more firings may occur by the end of the year. One of those potential breakups is between Kelly and UCLA, as the Bruins are 16-25 under the former Oregon coach since he arrived ahead of the 2018 season.

Here's what Feldman had to say about the possible connection between Kelly and Washington in his article on the Huskies' vacancy Monday morning:

There is one potential wild card Washington might target: UCLA’s Chip Kelly. He’s been in a kind of awkward situation in Westwood. There’s been plenty of buzz over the past month how the Bruins might be tempted to make a change if he can’t finish strong, or at least push for Kelly to get rid of his defensive coordinator, Jerry Azzinaro. It’s been a very slow build for Kelly, who arrived four years ago with scholarship numbers in the 50s and paltry numbers in the O-line room. Kelly arrived with sky-high expectations after a fantastic 46-7 run at Oregon. The Bruins’ win over Colorado Saturday marked the first time in four seasons UCLA is bowl eligible. An 8-4 year now seems likely. Kelly’s one of the sharpest offensive minds in all of football, which probably would make a lot of folks happy in Husky Stadium, given how many problems the team has had on offense. Kelly likes Los Angeles quite a bit, but the Washington job is a very good one, and it wouldn’t be shocking if the Huskies wanted to see if he was interested in returning to the Pac-12 North

When confronted with questions about the report before practice Monday, Kelly dismissed them without denying or refuting it directly.

"We're getting ready to play USC," Kelly said. "I have not talked to anybody."

Rumors about UCLA preparing to move on from Kelly have been circulating for weeks, but this is the most concrete report yet on what the program could be facing in terms of its coaching staff moving forward.

Wins and losses aren't the only factors UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and the school's administration are going to be looking at this offseason when they're deciding whether to cut ties with Kelly or re-up him for at least another year. Kelly's staff – namely defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro – remains a key piece to the puzzle, as are the finances surrounding firing Kelly, extending him or letting him move on to another job somewhere else.

Kelly clarified Monday morning that he is happy with his current destination and loves his team at this time.

"We talk to our players about this all the time – Conan O'Brien said, 'If you love what you do, you love the people you're with, then you're in heaven every day,'" Kelly said. "And that's what I feel like with these players and this coaching staff."

The Bruins secured bowl eligibility Saturday, but still need another win to lock themselves into their first winning season since 2015. Their first chance to do so will come against USC on Saturday, followed by the regular season finale against Cal the following weekend.

Kelly is entering the final year of his contract at UCLA, and his $9 million buyout gets reduced to nothing in mid-January, so a decision will likely have to be made on his future in Westwood before that point.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated