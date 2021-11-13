UCLA Men's Basketball Holds Off Villanova in Overtime, Packed Pauley Pavilion Rejoices

The calendar may have read "November" on Friday, but it was March in Pauley Pavilion.

Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scoring clutch buckets, the Bruins going to overtime and winning in instantly-iconic fashion.

Unlike their run from the First Four to the Final Four in last year's NCAA tournament, however, a packed house of the Bruin faithful was there to cheer them on.

And after the final buzzer sounded, coach Mick Cronin put his 4s up as the student section screamed like it hadn't seen their team play a high-profile game in two years.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball (2-0) held off No. 4 Villanova (1-1) in a sold out Pauley Pavilion late Friday night, winning 82-74 in overtime. The Bruins outscored the Wildcats 19-10 in the extra period, forcing six consecutive missed shots at the end of regulation and start of overtime to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Tyger Campbell hit a turnaround jumper to get UCLA on the board in overtime, then Juzang hit a similar shot on the opposite elbow to give them a one-possession lead. It was Jaquez who drilled a 3-pointer and made it a five-point game, and then it was all free throws from then on out.

The teams were locked in a defensive battle through the first seven-plus minutes with UCLA starting off 3-of-14 and Villanova 2-of-14. Things immediately flipped in favor of the offenses, as the Bruins drilled their next seven shots and the Wildcats hit 7-of-8.

Villanova used four 3-pointers – two by guard Collin Gillespie and two by forward Jermaine Samuels – to turn a nine-point deficit into a five-point lead, with a layup by guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. being the only thing that prevented a 12-0 run.

UCLA answered with a run of its own to end the first half, starting with a 3-ball by guard Jules Bernard, a layup by junior guard Johnny Juzang and then a contested pull-up jumper by Juzang right before the buzzer. The Bruins entered the break up 32-30 thanks to that 7-0 run, and the sold out Pauley Pavilion gave them a standing ovation as they jogged down the tunnel back to the locker room.

Juzang seemed to be pleased with the shot as well, backpedaling down the court with his tongue hanging out like it did many times throughout March Madness last spring.

There were six lead changes in the first five minutes of the second half, and UCLA's first 16 points of the frame came from either Jaquez or Juzang. The latter, after putting up 11 points in less than eight minutes, missed his next three shots, and Villanova took advantage by going 10 of its next 13 with five 3s in that stretch.

Guard Tyger Campbell kept the Bruins in it by scoring his team's next eight points

It wasn't as if the shots weren't falling for UCLA, considering they were shooting 49% from the field and 40% from 3 with 6:20 to play. The Bruins coughed the ball up 14 times though, and the Wildcats converted those into 19 points. They also didn't get to the line until there were less than six minutes left in the game, while their opponent had already picked up five points at the stripe by that point.

An 11-3 run helped UCLA battle its way back into it but the Bruins couldn't seem to tie things up or take the lead for a long stretch in the final minutes.

Juzang hit four consecutive free throws to make it a one-score game, but coach Mick Cronin subbed him out for defense. The man who came in to replace him, guard Jaylen Clark, tip-toed the baseline and got a rebound on UCLA's next stop, and then it was Bernard who banked in a floater to tie it up at 67 apiece with 30.1 seconds left on the clock.

Coach Jay Wright called a timeout to draw up a play with 25 seconds left, and the Bruins used the fouls they had to give by reaching in twice.

Guard Justin Moore had 6.1 seconds to end the game in regulation, and he went right and Clark – Juzang's defensive replacement. Clark got the stop at the rim and ripped down the board as the buzzer sounded and the sold out home crowd got rowdy in preparation for five minutes of overtime.

