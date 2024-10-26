Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Arizona

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 9 matchup between the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.

Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Arizona. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Arizona

WVU Uniform Combo vs. Arizona

FS1 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Arizona

THE MATCHUP

What Brent Brennan Said About West Virginia

What Nicco Marchiol Brings to the Offense, How He's Looked in Practice + Keys vs. Arizona

WVU QB Garrett Greene, Wyatt Milum are 'Doubtful' vs. Arizona

WVU Opponent Breakdown: The Arizona Wildcats

PREDICTIONS

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Arizona

ESPN FPI Makes Shocking Prediction for WVU's Road Test at Arizona

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Arizona

Fans Predict Outcome of West Virginia's Road Contest at Arizona

Phil Steele Predicts WVU vs. Arizona & How the Mountaineers Will Finish the Season

Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 9

Neal Brown Gives Testy Response When Asked About Garrett Greene's Job

FEATURES

Nick Saban to West Virginia, That's Not Happening, Folks

Neal Brown Gives 800-Word Response to Heightened Outside Negativity/Pressure

WVU AD Wren Baker Writes a Letter to Mountaineer Nation

Retiring Soon? Nah! Geno Smith's Goal is to Play Until He's 43

Tavon Austin Tells His Story: The Oklahoma Game, Famous Highlight Tape, Retiring + More

Wyatt Milum Featured on Sports Illustrated's Midseason All-American List

Jordan Lesley Says There Was 'Way More Good Than Bad' in Blowout Loss to K-State

Ouch! WVU is One of Three Power Four Schools to Not Be Ranked Since 2019

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 9

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

SHOWS

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia at Arizona Preview + Prediction

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Arizona

Between The Eers: What is Wrong with Garrett Greene?

PRESS CONFERENCES

WATCH: Neal Brown Arizona Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Arizona Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Arizona Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Ja'Quay Hubbard Arizona Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Reid Carrico Arizona Preview Press Conference

