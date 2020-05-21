Welcome to 7220
Former Wyoming Football Coach Pat Dye Battling Kidney Issues and COVID-19

Tracy Ringolsby

Pat Dye, one of the transitional head coaches who stopped in Laramie briefly during the time the Cowboys were rebounding from the aftermath of the Black 14, tested positive for COVID-19 during his current hospital stay because of kidney-related issue.

The 80-year-old Dye's son said his father has been asymptomatic for COVID-19.

It’s expected Dye will head home from the hospital in the coming days.

“He has essentially been asymptomatic for the virus and is resting comfortably,” NFL agent Pat Dye Jr. told ESPN.com in a statement. “We fully anticipate his release from the hospital in the next few days once his kidney function is stable. On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support for Dad and our family upon the reporting of this news.”

17years

A Georgia native, Dye played his college football at the University of Georgia. He began his coaching career as linebackers coach at Alabama from 1965-73. From there he became the head coach at East Carolina from 1974-79, before his year at Wyoming -- one of only four winning seasons for the Cowboys in the 17 years from 1970-86.

Pat Dye spent a dozen seasons as the head coach at Auburn. From 1981-92, Dye went 99-39-4 with the Tigers. Included in that was a 6-6 record in the Iron Bowl. And a national championship in 1983.

Under a cloud of NCAA controversy, it was announced on the eve of the 1992 Alabama game that Dye would resign at season’s end. He also joined in a controversy when Condoleeza was added to the original playoff committee.

Dye was 153-62-5 as a head coach. In 2005, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

