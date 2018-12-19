Before we close shop for 2018 (Traina Thoughts will be here the rest of the week, but dark all of next week), we wanted to take a trip down memory lane and remember some of our favorite stories and moments from 2018. And by "favorite," we mean memorable, absurd and offbeat.

ABSURD

• J.R. Smith gets suspended for one game after throwing a bowl of soup at an assistant coach. It was later revealed that the soup Smith hurled at Damon Jones was chicken tortilla.

JR Smith was suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones, sources tell @mcten & me: https://t.co/OYA1xAW7t5 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 2, 2018

• Kevin Durant is one of the best athletes on earth, makes millions and millions of dollars, yet he wasted time this year arguing with a high school kid on Instagram.

KD out here beefing a high schooler in the DMs. 😶

[Via Instagram/bucketscenter] pic.twitter.com/vnTdCJLlzu — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2018

• A fake, made-up story by Chrissy Teigen about LeBron James signing with the Lakers actually got picked up by several media outlets.

• Actor Josh Duhamel called Draymond Green a "prick" for laughing at this ex-wife Fergie's awful rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and blamed Green for all the blowback the singer received.

• This one is still fresh, but it definitely qualifies as a top 2018 moment. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith tried to break down the Week 15 Chargers-Chiefs game, but it ended up being a complete and total trainwreck.

This is exactly what happens when you don’t know football.. HUNTER HENRY HASN’T PLAYED ALL YEAR!! Look at Bruschi face 😂😂 #Wtf #OhDearGod #WatchFootballBro #DnD pic.twitter.com/fnlQEFevMl — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) December 13, 2018

HOT TAKES

• After Phil Mickelson hit his own moving ball out of frustration during the U.S Open, golf purists lost their minds and made Phil public enemy No. 1.

Andy North on ESPN saying Mickelson did “damage” to the millions of kids who look up to him by putting a live ball has to be top 5 overreactions ever — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 17, 2018

Not only did Phil Mickelson manipulate the rules of golf, writes @RandallMellGC, he broke the spirit of the game: https://t.co/B9ANIzyMHN pic.twitter.com/f0Xa6bdcTf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2018

• Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went out with an adult film star and some people thought this somehow had an impact on his on-field performance.

Did 'Jimmy G-String' Garoppolo's date with adult star Kiara Mia create yet another image problem for NFL? As well as @49ers? Mike 'Reputation Doctor' Paul thinks so: 'You wanted to be different from Brady? Well, mission accomplished. You're Porn Boy now.' https://t.co/Y5vGhcqdj3 pic.twitter.com/4JiLvpqxXX — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 26, 2018

• The Philadelphia Inquirer thought being a member of the Patriots somehow tied in with Aaron Hernandez being a murderer.

Maybe it's no coincidence that Aaron Hernandez tragedy happened to Patriots https://t.co/OLuBnu5oWZ — Philly.com (@phillydotcom) January 31, 2018

• In one of their vintage reunions, Mike and the Mad Dog trashed Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani BEFORE THE SEASON EVER STARTED, which made Ohtani a lock to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Can't get enough of Mike & the Mad Dog's analysis of Shohei Ohtani from two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/RR5DkVy0Bf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 8, 2018

• Not a sports take, but the worst one I saw in 2018. But I did get a good podcast out of it.

Pam...

Cheated on Roy

Led Jim on for years

Jealous of Katy

Back w/ Roy but awkward about Karen

Lied to coworkers and management about Office Administrator position

Jim supported her dream, she asked him to give up on his

Harrassed Danny

Had emotional connection w/ camera man... — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) May 12, 2018

SOCIAL MEDIA

• Bill Belichick is not known for his fashion sense, but a sweatshirt that looked like a dish rag was all Twitter needed to have fun at the coach's expense.

Sun's out guns out pic.twitter.com/gyzgBnnmaU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2018

• Actor Rainn Wilson was not a fan of the World Cup, which led to the man who played Dwight Schrute getting bombarded with memes from The Office.

Another scintillating day of 1-1 ties in World Cup action. They should just skip the actual game & go right to the penalty kicks since that’s how most games r decided. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 1, 2018

Or just roll a pair of dice to decide the outcome of games & skip the soccer altogether. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 1, 2018

• People on Twitter struggle with reading comprehension, so when it was announced that Jemele Hill was joining The Atlantic after leaving ESPN, many people thought she had joined The Athletic.

Jemele Hill uses racism, identity politics, and virulent anti-Trump rhetoric to incite and divide. Sad to have to cancel my The Athletic subscription but just did. — Chris McConn (@mcconn_chris) October 1, 2018

• J.R. Smith's shockingly boneheaded play at the end of Game 1 caused Twitter to go absolutely haywire.

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Did he think they were up one????? — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 1, 2018

Instant replay of JR Smith and LeBron in the closing seconds of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8qYCv7mBQf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2018

• When Stormy Daniels released a sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her after she allegedly had sex with Melania Trump's husband, many people thought the man in question looked like a certain Patriots quarterback.

NEW: On @TheView, Stormy Daniels and lawyer release composite sketch of person she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/lEpff3uN2l pic.twitter.com/PbvtI7eRso — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

GOOD STUFF

• Hard Knocks gave us a great season thank to the Browns. From Carl Nassib's lust for Taylor Swift to Nassib's outstanding financial advice to Jarvis Landry's speech, the HBO show had a resurgence in 2018. And then, of course, there is Bob Wylie.

Hard Knocks highlight of the night: Browns offensive line coach hates stretching, gives epic rant. pic.twitter.com/NoQs8aTCgO — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 22, 2018

• Legalized sports betting got off to a rocky start when Fan Duel said it wouldn't pay a guy who took advantage of a wrong line and bet $110 to win $82,610 during an in-game wager on a Week 2 game between the Raiders and Broncos. The company later changed its mind and coughed up the cash after getting heat from the public.

APNewsBreak: Upon further review, NJ man getting paid - big time. FanDuel reverses field, agrees to pay disputed $82K bet from computer-generated error. 11 others who also got screwy odds also will have their tickets honored https://t.co/YIpGF66wAp — Wayne Parry (@WayneParryAC) September 20, 2018

• It's not hard to point out the hypocrisy of any Fox News host, but Eagles defensive end Chris Long did a masterful job of exposing Laura Ingraham's usual nonsense after her "shut up and dribble" advice to LeBron James.

• During a Week 2 Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Bucs, Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald unleashed one of the most vicious stiff arms you'll ever see, which sent the Internet into a frenzy.

• This worked then and works even more now because he's living up to the hype. After getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns, Baker Mayfield recreated Brett Favre's famous draft day photo from 1991.

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” - Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

• The best rant of the year came from SiriusXM's Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who went nuts for 20 straight minutes without taking a breath after the Serena Williams U.S. Open controversy.

What a year it was! I'd like to thank all of the people mentioned in this piece for the content.

IN CLOSING: I'd just like to repeat something: J.R. SMITH THREW CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP AT A COACH!