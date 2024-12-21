Dennis Rodman's Daughter Once Got Jealous Over Angel Reese
Trinity Rodman made the news this week for sharing thoughts about her father, Dennis, an NBA Hall of Famer.
During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper, Trinity Rodman explained how she was upset about her lack of a relationship with her father. She used a story involving WNBA player Angel Reese to drive her point home.
"I'm not throwing shade at anybody," Trinity Rodman said. "I remember Angel Reese had wore his jersey to a game and there was a picture of them. I'm like, he is a really famous basketball player, style-wise, everything, inspiring. But I think as a daughter seeing that, it's like, no shade, `I wish that was me."'
Trinity Rodman, who was a key contributor on the Team USA Olympic soccer team, basically said she doesn't consider the NBA great a father.
"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," Trinity Rodman said. "We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7, bringing random bitches in. He loves the spotlight."
Rodman was one of the most intriguing figures when he played in the NBA. He led the league in rebounding multiple times while also drawing attention because of his on-court antics. He was a member of the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons in the 1980s before his dyed hair became a talking point with the San Antonio Spurs in the `90s. He later teamed with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls, helping them win three straight championships from 1996-98.
Still, Trinity Rodman said her father has been mostly absent from her life. After years of being absent from her life, she told a story of how he met up with her at a playoff game in 2021. Afterward, he immediately disappeared again.
"He was like, 'I want to see you soon, I'm in DC,'" Trinity Rodman said. "I was like, 'OK.' And after that, radio silence. I didn't see him again until like, this year. I didn't talk to him or see him until, I think, right after the World Cup."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at Shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA