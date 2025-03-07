Ex-Knick Charlie Ward Has No Regrets About NBA Path Instead Of NFL
Former New York Knicks point guard Charlie Ward still has no regrets.
In 1993, Ward won the Heisman Trophy and led Florida State to the college football national championship as the quarterback. He was also a standout for the Seminoles basketball team, which featured NBA players Bobby Sura and Sam Cassell, that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
It caused many NFL teams back off drafting Ward in the spring of `94 because they were unsure which sport he wanted to continue playing.
"I wasn't disappointed," Ward said. "I kind of knew, especially during the draft process. I knew and understood that was a possibility of not getting drafted."
Ward never heard his name called on NFL draft night despite being the best player in college football. Some of the quarterbacks selected included Heath Shuler, Gus Frerotte, Trent Dilfer and Jim Miller.
After going undrafted, Ward chose a career in the NBA. He was selected by the New York Knicks in the first round. He had a solid, 11-year career mostly with the Knicks before retiring in 2005 as a member of the Houston Rockets.
"With me having the option for basketball and me telling them that if I didn't get drafted in the first round, I will consider other options." Ward said. "There's no hard feelings from it because I kind of expected it."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
