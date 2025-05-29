Knicks, Pacers Fans Could See Return Of An Ex-Coach After Turbulent NBA Exit
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas had ups and downs as an NBA coach and executive.
He was the All-Star Game coach in 2003 while in charge of the Indiana Pacers. He was also 112-216 in four seasons with the New York Knicks as coach and team president from 2004-08. He drafted Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby and Tracy McGrady when he was part-owner of the Toronto Raptors. He also played a role in the CBA going bankrupt and folding a few years after purchasing the league.
Thomas is now comfortable in his role of part-time businessman and NBA TV analyst but is open for a return to a coaching or management position in the league. He feels more suited because of a relaxed family life.
"My kids are gone now and I've had a pretty good run." Thomas told Back In The Hoops On SI. "I look at myself now and yea, I would be interested in possibly coaching or running a team again. I've had enough time away and I've studied enough as to where I wouldn't mind putting my feet back in the water. But I'd have to do it with the right team, the right situation and the right people. I want to be with someone who is really 100 percent committed to winning."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
NBA great mirrors Thunder to his late 90s "Bad Boy Pistons" team
NBA legend thinks Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry is great for WNBA