Knicks, Pacers Fans Could See Return Of An Ex-Coach After Turbulent NBA Exit

Shandel Richardson

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; NBA commissioner is Adam Silver presents Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (not pictured) with the Michael Jordan Trophy for winning the most valuable player award for the 2024-25 season before game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas had ups and downs as an NBA coach and executive.

He was the All-Star Game coach in 2003 while in charge of the Indiana Pacers. He was also 112-216 in four seasons with the New York Knicks as coach and team president from 2004-08. He drafted Damon Stoudamire, Marcus Camby and Tracy McGrady when he was part-owner of the Toronto Raptors. He also played a role in the CBA going bankrupt and folding a few years after purchasing the league.

Thomas is now comfortable in his role of part-time businessman and NBA TV analyst but is open for a return to a coaching or management position in the league. He feels more suited because of a relaxed family life.


"My kids are gone now and I've had a pretty good run." Thomas told Back In The Hoops On SI. "I look at myself now and yea, I would be interested in possibly coaching or running a team again. I've had enough time away and I've studied enough as to where I wouldn't mind putting my feet back in the water. But I'd have to do it with the right team, the right situation and the right people. I want to be with someone who is really 100 percent committed to winning." 

Shandel Richardson
