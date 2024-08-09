Jayson Tatum's Playing Time In Olympics Draws Comparisons To Christian Laettner In 1992
These days. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and former NBA player Christian Laettner have more in common than just attending Duke.
With Tatum dealing with playing time issues for Team USA in the Olympics, he is drawing comparisons to Laettner. Tatum is averaging 19.9 minutes in five games, including twice not getting off the bench.
“It’s not what I’m not seeing from Jayson. It’s what I’ve seen from the other guys,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said. “Like I’ve said many times during this tournament and this last six weeks, it’s just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game.”
Tatum is getting the DNP-CD treatment despite leading the Celtics to the NBA title last season and receiving MVP consideration. Laettner's minutes were more acceptable because he was the lone college player on the 1992 team that featured Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Laettner averaged just 7.6 minutes in six games in Barcelona.
While Laettner's absence was more intentional because it was the first year NBA players were allowed in the Olympics, Kerr still has to defend his decision on Tatum.
“It’s not about anything Jayson is doing or not doing,” Kerr said. “It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”
Regardless, the link between Tatum and Laettner is here to stay.
