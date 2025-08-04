Kobe Bryant Regretted Ignoring Magic Johnson's Warning In 2008 NBA Finals
NBA great Magic Johnson knows all about the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry. He participated in it throughout the 1980s. He led the Lakers to two titles in three NBA Finals appearances against the Celtics.
"Before the first Celtics series, and I said this is going to be your hardest championship series," Johnson said during an appearance on Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast. "He said, `No, no, no."' I said, `Kobe, it's nothing like playing the Celtics. You don't understand."'
Bryant eventually regretted the decision to ignore the advice. The Lakers lost in six games.
"So they end up losing," Johnson said. "And he said, `Can somebody get Magic for me?' He said, `Man, you were right.' I said, `You gotta help those dudes in your locker room understand that next season."
PAUL PIERCE GOES AFTER LEBRON'S HAIRLINE
LeBron James has been criticized for just about everything during his NBA career. A former rival recently called out James for another reason. It has nothing to do with his performance on the court. Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce took it to another level by saying it's time for James to shave his head.
He made the comments on an episode of "Speak On" on FS1.
"So LeBron, if you're listening," Pierce said. "This is what I need you to do. I love you LeBron. But check this out, I need you to go to the bathroom, grab those clippers, close your eyes and just come straight down the middle. It's time to let it go. It's time to give the keys
Pundits and fans have long suggested it's time for James to go bald because of his fading hairline. Despite it all, James has never listened. This was Pierce's way of perhaps convincing James to make the change. The segment drew nearly 3,600 likes on Instagram.
"That's the stage," Pierce said. "It's hard for him to let that go. That's what I'm saying for LeBron. He gotta let that go, too."
James is entering his 23rd NBA season. He has played the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe this is finally the year he reports to training camp with a new look.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE
Viral video bridges gap between past and present
Was Magic Johnson a coach killer like LeBron James?