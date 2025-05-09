Back In The Day NBA

Magic Johnson All Too Familiar With Steph Curry's Injury

Shandel Richardson

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA great Magic Johnson was among the first to offer thoughts when Golden State star Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury earlier this week.

It was likely because Johnson was in the same situation 36 years ago in the NBA Finals. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury in Game 2 against the Detroit Pistons. After exiting, he tried to return the following game.

Johnson only lasted five minutes before being ruled out the remainder of the series. The Lakers were swept without their leader.

The Warriors had the look of the Lakers in `89. Without Curry, they were blown out Thursday in Game 2 by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no timetable on Curry's return to the lineup. The Warriors face the possibility of being without him the remainder of the series, perhaps the playoffs.

“We have to figure out what we’re going to be able to do in this series without Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Gave a lot of people a lot of chances. … We learned a lot and this game will help us figure out how to move forward.”

It won't be easy. Just ask Johnson and the Lakers.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Three-time NBA champ accused of sexual assault

Reggie Miller miracle still ranks No. 1 in Pacers history

NBA great pokes fun at himself in TV sitcom

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here