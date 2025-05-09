Magic Johnson All Too Familiar With Steph Curry's Injury
NBA great Magic Johnson was among the first to offer thoughts when Golden State star Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury earlier this week.
It was likely because Johnson was in the same situation 36 years ago in the NBA Finals. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury in Game 2 against the Detroit Pistons. After exiting, he tried to return the following game.
Johnson only lasted five minutes before being ruled out the remainder of the series. The Lakers were swept without their leader.
The Warriors had the look of the Lakers in `89. Without Curry, they were blown out Thursday in Game 2 by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is no timetable on Curry's return to the lineup. The Warriors face the possibility of being without him the remainder of the series, perhaps the playoffs.
“We have to figure out what we’re going to be able to do in this series without Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Gave a lot of people a lot of chances. … We learned a lot and this game will help us figure out how to move forward.”
It won't be easy. Just ask Johnson and the Lakers.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Three-time NBA champ accused of sexual assault
Reggie Miller miracle still ranks No. 1 in Pacers history
NBA great pokes fun at himself in TV sitcom
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA