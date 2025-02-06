Magic Johnson Excited To See Steph Curry Get Another "Running Mate"
NBA great Magic Johnson was among those who favored the Miami Heat's trade of Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Johnson said Butler is an "awesome" fit with the Warriors. He joins four-time champions Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Here's what Johnson posted on X: Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors is an awesome trade for the Warriors and Miami Heat for different reasons. With the addition of Jimmy Butler Golden State becomes a more explosive team and Steph gets a running mate that give the Warriors scoring, defense and toughness. The best thing about Butler is that he always takes his game to another level in the Playoffs."
STOCKTON HAD BEST OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE
The addition should improve the Warriors' chance of competing for a championship in the tough Western Conference. With Green and Butler, Golden State has two of the best defenders in the league.
When the 1992 United States Olympic team hit Barcelona, it was arguably the greatest moment in international competition.
The Dream Team, as they were dubbed, consisted of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. All were among the most recognizable athletes in the world. They were mobbed everywhere they went.
All of them except one.
Hall of Famer Karl Malone said he was jealous of teammate John Stockton, who was able to walk around the city wherever he wanted because he blended with the locals. The 6-foot-1 Stockton looked like just another tourist.
Malone explained in an interview clip from the Dream Team documentary.
"He'd get off the bus," Malone said. "His family met him, and started walking right through the middle of everybody. Didn't nobody notice him. I'm still on the bus seeing him walk down the street and saying to myself, `I would do anything to do what he just did.'
