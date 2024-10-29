NBA Community Reacts To Death Of Former Player
Former NBA player Jerrod Mustaf passed away on Monday. He was 55.
The league community mourned his loss on a Facebook post.
Longtime NBA writer David Aldridge: "Oh, no. God."
Former Miami Heat player Grant Long: "Rest easy."
Former Charlotte Hornets All-Star Glen Rice: "WHAT!!! No, rest in peace my brother. My condolences and prayers go out to the family."
After a standout career at Maryland, Mustaf was the No. 17 pick by the New York Knicks in the 1990 draft. He played three seasons in New York before spending one year with the Phoenix Suns.
His NBA career ended after he was an "investigative lead" in the murder of Althea Hayes. At the time, she was pregnant with a child who was possibly Mustaf's. He later continued his career playing overseas.
Mustaf was never charged in the case. His cousin, Lavonnie Woten, was convicted of Hayes' murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.
NFL STAR SHOWS LOVE FOR KOBE
Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins used a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs as a chance to pay respect to one of the best players in NBA history.
Last week Hopkins showed up for his practice in Kansas City wearing a No. 8 jersey. He told reporters it is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. Hopkins began the season wearing No. 10 but that number was already taken by Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.
“Kobe Bryant [is] one of my favorite athletes of all time,” Hopkins said. “So, I knew if I ever got the chance to wear No. 8 [I would], and Kobe, No. 8’s a special number.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @BackInTheDayNBA