NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Fed Up With Pay Gap Between Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese And NBA Stars
The WNBA continues setting all-time highs in almost every category, but the pay of stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese doesn't reflect it.
Clark and Reese are two of the league's most popular players despite being rookies. Clark is on a four-year, $338,000 contract while Reese is set to make $324,000 over her first four seasons. These are much lower deals than those of their NBA counterparts, prompting legend Shaquille O'Neal to speak out on the pay gap.
“I’m glad they’re getting their exposure, they definitely deserve it," O'Neal said. "Now we just gotta get ‘em similar contracts than what some of these NBA guys are making.”
Fans were split over O'Neals remark, with some supporting the idea of equal pay while others raised the point of talent difference. Regardless of your personal opinion, the determining factor is how much money each league brings in. If the NBA and WNBA eventually level out in endorsements, funding, and viewership, the pay should also even.
The most prominent example of the pay gap difference is Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry signing a one-year, $62.6 million extension in late August. The WNBA's top contract is Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, who earns $252,450 annually.
