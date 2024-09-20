Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He's So Hard On Rudy Gobert
Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has made a habit of taking jabs at Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.
For those wondering, O'Neal finally explained why he questions Gobert so much. He said he just wants to see Gobert play hard like the players who helped pave the way for the huge contracts in the NBA today.
O'Neal mentioned names like David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Patrick Ewing, who never made money like Gobert.
"When I made the comments about Rudy Gobert, people think it's personal," O'Neal said during an episode of The Big Podcast. "Yea, it's personal for guys like David Robinson, who only made $116 million. Fabulous player, Hall of Famer. Kareem, most he ever made was $3 million. Patrick Ewing, $112 million. Bill Russell, $100,000. Just play hard. You're making $250 million. That's all I'm saying."
If anything, O'Neal wants to light a fire under Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. At this point, the feud is becoming personal because Gobert always responds to O'Neal's criticisms.
"For example, with Rudy Gobert, y'all think it's personal," O'Neal said. "I'm just trying to pump him up but obviously with the way he responds, I can tell he sees that there's some truth in what I'm saying."
Expect this beef to continue this season, especially because the Timberwolves are considered one of the favorites in the Western Conference.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
