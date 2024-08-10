Skip Bayless Says 1992 Dream Team Would Defeat This Year's Olympic USA Olympic Team
Sports media personality Skip Bayless is out of a job but it hasn't stopped him from giving his opinion.
After Team USA defeated France to win the gold medal in the Olympics, Bayless dropped a hot take on his personal X page. He said this year's team lacked the "killer instinct" of the 1992 Dream Team.
Bayless said the original team of NBA superstars would defeat the current roster.
Here's what Bayless posted on X: "I'M SORRY, THERE'S NO WAY THIS TEAM WOULD BEAT MICHAEL JORDAN'S DREAM TEAM. NOT ENOUGH KILLER INSTINCT. THIS WAS A 3-POINT GAME WITH UNDER 3 MINUTES LEFT. FAILED TO COVER AGAINST SERBIA OR FRANCE."
It must be noted Bayless is often critical of today's players, especially LeBron James. He made a habit of criticizing James at every chance, mostly when he moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat in 2010.
The 1992 USA Olympics basketball team is widely considered the greatest ever assembled. It was the first year NBA players were allowed to compete after the United States won bronze in 1988.
The roster included the likes of Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Johnson. Every player on the team made is in the Hall of Fame in some capacity. They breezed to the gold medal in Barcelona, making a mockery of the competition.
