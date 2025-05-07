Back In The Day NBA

Three-Time NBA Champion Hilariously Reenacts Scene From Ice Cube Movie

Shandel Richardson

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube performs on field before game two between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube performs on field before game two between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thirty years ago, the movie "Friday" was released.

The classic flick starred rapper Ice Cube and Chris Tucker as marijuana-smokers who were in a jam because they owed $200 to the local dealer. To honor the anniversary, former NBA player Byron Scott decided to reenact one of the more popular scenes when Tucker (Smokey) was locked out of the house while needing to use the bathroom.

Scott used the clip as part of his "Fast Break" podcast that is growing in popularity. Here's a look at the original scene from the film:

'THE MODERN DAY STEVE NASH'

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has the Indiana Pacers two wins from upsetting the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton hit the winning 3-pointer Tuesday to give the Pacers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. He is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 assists in the series.

The way he is running the show has others thinking of Hall of Famer Steve Nash, who won two MVPs with the Phoenix Suns. That's the comparison ESPN podcaster Darrick Miller made during a recent episode.

"I love the way [Haliburton] plays," Miller said. "It's like he picks and chooses when he wants to push the tempo and then sometimes he's like, `Nah, nah, nah, we finna slow down, we finna run a set, we finna get a Siakam post up. I feel like defending him as a team has to be frustrating ... He's a modern day Steve Nash."

Haliburton has the Pacers in contention to reach the conference finals for a second straight season. Last year they lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. While the comparison to the past is great, Haliburton could have a chance to outdo Nash by winning a championship.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Watch Shawn Kemp's final high school game

Michael Jordan was upset at Defensive Player of the Year voting

The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons played role in Bulls dynasty in 1990s

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here