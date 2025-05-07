Three-Time NBA Champion Hilariously Reenacts Scene From Ice Cube Movie
Thirty years ago, the movie "Friday" was released.
The classic flick starred rapper Ice Cube and Chris Tucker as marijuana-smokers who were in a jam because they owed $200 to the local dealer. To honor the anniversary, former NBA player Byron Scott decided to reenact one of the more popular scenes when Tucker (Smokey) was locked out of the house while needing to use the bathroom.
Scott used the clip as part of his "Fast Break" podcast that is growing in popularity. Here's a look at the original scene from the film:
'THE MODERN DAY STEVE NASH'
All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has the Indiana Pacers two wins from upsetting the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Haliburton hit the winning 3-pointer Tuesday to give the Pacers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. He is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 assists in the series.
The way he is running the show has others thinking of Hall of Famer Steve Nash, who won two MVPs with the Phoenix Suns. That's the comparison ESPN podcaster Darrick Miller made during a recent episode.
"I love the way [Haliburton] plays," Miller said. "It's like he picks and chooses when he wants to push the tempo and then sometimes he's like, `Nah, nah, nah, we finna slow down, we finna run a set, we finna get a Siakam post up. I feel like defending him as a team has to be frustrating ... He's a modern day Steve Nash."
Haliburton has the Pacers in contention to reach the conference finals for a second straight season. Last year they lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics. While the comparison to the past is great, Haliburton could have a chance to outdo Nash by winning a championship.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Watch Shawn Kemp's final high school game
Michael Jordan was upset at Defensive Player of the Year voting
The Bad Boys Detroit Pistons played role in Bulls dynasty in 1990s
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA