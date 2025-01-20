We Done With Da `80s: Was Larry Bird Athletic Enough To Play In Today's Game?
Boston Celtics great Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
He dominated the 1980s before a back injury slowed him in the `90s. At the time, he possessed rare size (6-foot-9), shooting and playmaking ability. It was cutting edge back then.
Nowadays, there are plenty of Birds out there like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Paul George. It's why I question if Bird could compete with the athleticism of today's game. Here's my take on Bird from a game from the `80s against Julius Erving's Philadelphia 76ers
NBA GREAT ONE WIN FROM SUPER BOWL
NBA great Magic Johnson had plenty success as player with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five titles.
Now, his winning is spilling into the NFL.
Johnson, who is part of the Washington Commanders ownership, is enjoying the ride through the postseason. A Wild Card team, the Commanders are win from making the Super Bowl. They advanced to the NFC title game after defeating the top-seeded Detroit Lions Saturday.
After the game, Johnson greeted several players after the upset. Among them was rookie sensation quarterback Jayden Daniels. A video of the exchanges was posted on social media.
Daniels is now in a similar position as Johnson. In 1980, Johnson helped lead the Lakers to the championship in his rookie season. He led the Lakers to a 4-2 series victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. In Game 6, Johnson infamously replaced the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at center. He finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Daniels is the lock to follow Johnson as the NFL's Rookie of the Year. On Saturday, he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 52 yards. A year after going 4-13, the Commanders are on the cusp of their first Super Bowl since 1992.
After the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson spoke of Daniels' play.
"They didn't worry about what all the analysts said, all the people," Johnson said. "And the right quarterback. Enough said right there."
Michael Dion Peek is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at Peektown94@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA