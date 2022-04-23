Arsenal Fans Produce Another Minute's Applause For Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal fans began applauding as the Emirates Stadium clock hit seven minutes during Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

The clapping was aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, to show United's No 7 support at the end of a week which started with him announcing that his newborn son had died.

Liverpool fans had made a similar gesture on Tuesday in the seventh minute of their team's 4-0 win over United.

Ronaldo had not been present at Anfield but expressed his gratitude for the support shown.

"One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Ronaldo was on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, after making the decision to return to work swiftly despite the offer of more compassionate leave.

Just as at Anfield four days earlier, United were 1-0 down before the seventh minute.

Nuno Tavares had scored for Arsenal on three minutes when he tapped home a rebound after David de Gea had saved a shot by Bukayo Saka.