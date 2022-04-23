Skip to main content

Arsenal Fans Produce Another Minute's Applause For Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal fans began applauding as the Emirates Stadium clock hit seven minutes during Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

The clapping was aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, to show United's No 7 support at the end of a week which started with him announcing that his newborn son had died.

Liverpool fans had made a similar gesture on Tuesday in the seventh minute of their team's 4-0 win over United.

Ronaldo had not been present at Anfield but expressed his gratitude for the support shown.

"One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Ronaldo was on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, after making the decision to return to work swiftly despite the offer of more compassionate leave.

Just as at Anfield four days earlier, United were 1-0 down before the seventh minute.

Nuno Tavares had scored for Arsenal on three minutes when he tapped home a rebound after David de Gea had saved a shot by Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal fans pictured clapping for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of their Premier League game against Manchester United in April 2022

Arsenal fans pictured clapping for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of their Premier League game against Manchester United

Arsenal fans pictured clapping for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of their Premier League game against Manchester United in April 2022
News

Arsenal Fans Produce Another Minute's Applause For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Harry Maguire pictured arriving at Turf Moor ahead of Manchester United's game with Burnley in February 2022
News

Confirmed: Harry Maguire Dropped From Man United Starting XI To Face Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in April 2022
News

Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad But Four Defenders Suffer Injuries

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured holding his new baby daughter as he sits alongside Georgina Rodriguez and their family
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates With Family Photo As Georgina Rodriguez & Baby Daughter Come Home

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Police Search Harry Maguire's Home After Bomb Threat Sent To Manchester United Captain

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Supporting Him After Loss Of His Baby Son

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Serena Williams pictured at the Australian Open in 2021
News

Serena Williams And Arsenal Fan Lewis Hamilton Set To Back Bid To Buy Chelsea

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Mo Salah (center) is pictured dribbling away from Bruno Fernandes during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Likely To Face Liverpool In First Game As Man United Manager

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag pictured giving an interview to ESPN in March 2022
News

Key Words From Erik Ten Hag's First Quotes As Manchester United Manager

By Robert SummerscalesApr 21, 2022