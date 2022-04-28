Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Daughter Karna Helps Man United Win Under 21 Double As Dad Watches On

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and wife Silje watched on from the stands as their daughter Karna helped her Manchester United side to title glory this week.

Nineteen-year-old Karna Solskjaer was a member of United Women's Under 21 team who were crowned FA WSL Academy League winners on Wednesday.

United had finished top of the northern section, while Chelsea won the southern division.

The two teams therefore contested a two-legged final to crown an overall champion.

United had won the first leg 3-1 at Cobham last week and they came out on top by the same scoreline at Altrincham's J Davidson Stadium on Wednesday to secure an emphatic 6-2 aggregate victory.

United were 2-0 up by half time thanks to a brace of goals by Keira Barry. Megan Sofield volleyed home United's third in the second half before Tegan McGowan grabbed a consolation goal for Chelsea.

Karna and her Under 21 teammates are now double winners.

They also won the WSL Academy Cup back in March when Karna provided an assist in a 4-1 win over Birmingham in the final.

Karna and father Ole both posed for photos with fans in Altrincham.

Like her dad, Karna is a striker.

She made her first-team debut for United Women in January when she provided an assist in a 2-0 win over Bridgwater in the FA Cup.

Speaking after that game, manager Marc Skinner said: "I've always found with the wonderful finishers, it's how they calm their mind and see the opportunity rather than the obstacle.

"Ole was wonderful at doing that and I think Karna has that same trait."