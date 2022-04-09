Skip to main content

Ambipedal Son Heung-Min Is EPL's Top Scorer Excluding Penalties After Spurs Smash Aston Villa

Son Heung-min scored a clinical hat-trick to round off a superb Saturday for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Koran's triple inspired Spurs to a 4-0 win at Aston Villa, which came after top-four rivals Manchester United and Arsenal had both lost earlier in the day.

Two of Son's three goals came with his left-foot, which is officially his weaker foot. 

But Son is statistically one of the most ambipedal players the Premier League has ever seen.

He has scored 87 EPL goals in his career. Of those, 48 have come from his right foot, 35 from his left and four with his head.

Opta published a stat after Son's second goal on Saturday to explain that Son's tally of left-footed goals was only bettered by one right-footed player in EPL history.

That player is Harry Kane, who did not add to his goals tally at Villa Park but set up Son's second strike and provided another assist for Dejan Kulusevski.

Kane has been Tottenham's top scorer in each of their last seven seasons, but Son has more Premier League goals than the England captain so far this term.

In fact, only Liverpool's Mo Salah has scored more EPL goals than Son.

And if you were to discount goals that were scored from penalty kicks, Son is the Premier League's leading scorer this season.

One quarter of Salah's goals have come from penalties, but the Egyptian has still netted 15 times in open play, placing him second on the list below.

Most Premier League Goals Excluding Penalties In 2021/22

A list of the top 2021/22 goal scorers in the Premier League with penalties excluded from the figures

PlayerTeamNon-pen goals

 Son Heung-min

Tottenham

17

Mo Salah

Liverpool

15

Diogo Jota

Liverpool

14

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

12

Harry Kane

Tottenham

10

Kevin De Bruyne

Man City

10

Jamie Vardy

Leicester

10

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United

10

Data correct as of April 9.

Son Heung-min scores with his left foot during Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa in April 2022

Son Heung-min pictured scoring with his left foot during Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa

Son Heung-min scores with his left foot during Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa in April 2022
News

Ambipedal Son Heung-Min Is EPL's Top Scorer Excluding Penalties After Spurs Smash Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Romelu Lukaku pictured during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in April 2022
News

Romelu Lukaku Injury Update: Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Striker's Absence At Southampton

By Robert Summerscales50 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone
Watch

Did Cristiano Ronaldo Smash Everton Fan's Phone? Man United To Investigate Viral Video

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Timo Werner and Mason Mason pictured during Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton in April 2022
News

Chelsea Record 4th Biggest Away Win In Premier League History

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Gabriel Martinelli (35) pictured scoring for Arsenal against Brighton but his goal was later disallowed after a VAR review
News

VAR Disallows Arsenal Goal After Reviewing It For 3 Mins & 40 Secs As Brighton Win Away

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte Fuels Christian Eriksen Rumors Via Stance On Harry Kane Role

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick looks frustrated after watching his Manchester United team lose 1-0 at Everton in April 2022
News

Ralf Rangnick Has Lowest Win Percentage Of Any Man United Manager In EPL History

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Marcus Rashford reacts to missing a chance to score for Manchester United at Everton in April 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Breaks Man United Record In 200th EPL Game But Has Day To Forget At Everton

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Newcastle striker Chris Wood falls after being fouled by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa during a Premier League game in April 2022
News

Goalkeeper Jose Sa Sets Unwanted EPL Penalty Record As Wolves Lose At Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago