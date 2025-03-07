2025 NFL Free Agency Cheat Sheet At QB, RB, WR and TE for Fantasy Football
The start of the new NFL league year (March 12) comes with the promise of a ton of player movement in free agency and trades. Obviously, player moves have a major impact on NFL rosters qnd fantasy football leagues. Whether it’s re-draft, dynasty or keeper leagues, pending changes could increase or decline player values for 2025.
With that said, fantasy managers should be aware of who is heading into free agency, who is likely to be on the move and how these transactions will affect their fantasy draft values. In an effort to help you gain the info you need to know, here’s a list of the top unrestricted free agents, per position, based on their current and potential future fantasy stock.
Top Free Agent Quarterbacks in 2025
1. Sam Darnold
2. Aaron Rodgers
3. Justin Fields
4. Russell Wilson
5. Jameis Winston
6. Joe Flacco
7. Daniel Jones
8. Trey Lance
Notes: Darnold is coming off a career season, but his stock will decline to some degree if he leaves the Vikings. He’s been tied to the Raiders and Giants, and the Titans (among other teams) need a quarterback.
I have Rodgers listed as a free agent, as the Jets have told him they will be moving on from him in 2025. He’ll have suitors, including the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
Fields, who has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in the past, would benefit from a move out of the Steel City … unless the Steelers re-sign him and hand him the starting job. The same scenario holds true for Wilson, who was inconsistent in fantasy leagues last season.
Winston, Flacco, Jones and Lance will all look to sign with a team that would allow them a chance to compete for a starting job, but chances are all four will be NFL backups in 2025.
Top Free Agent Running Backs in 2025
1. J.K. Dobbins
2. Najee Harris
3. Aaron Jones
4. Nick Chubb
5, Javonte Williams
6. Rico Dowdle
7. Kareem Hunt
8. Alexander Mattison
9. A.J. Dillon
10. Ameer Abdullah
11. Raheem Mostert
12. Cam Akers
Notes: Dobbins is the best free-agent running back from a fantasy perspective, at least in my opinion. If he can avoid injuries, which has been his major bugaboo, he could be a high-end RB2 in fantasy if he remains with the Chargers or lands with a team that will feature him.
Harris has proven he can be a workhorse back, and a change of scenery could be a good thing. If the Chargers move on from Dobbins, Harris would be a tremendous fit.
Jones was solid for fantasy managers for most of last season, but he is entering his age-30 season. Still, he should remain in the RB2 conversation even if he leaves Minnesota’s high-powered offense.
Chubb’s time as an elite fantasy running back is over, but he could link up with a team on a one-year, prove-it deal. The Steelers, if they move away from Harris, are a viable option.
Williams has failed to meet fantasy expectations, and the Broncos could move to Audric Estime or add a free agent rather than retain his services.
Dowdle had a 1,000-yard season in 2024, but the Cowboys are a virtual lock to upgrade in the NFL draft.
The rest of the top 12 are all committee backs who will have limited fantasy draft value.
Top Free Agent Wide Receivers in 2025
1. Tee Higgins
2. Chris Godwin
3. Keenan Allen
4. Stefon Diggs
5. Hollywood Brown
6. Amari Cooper
7. Brandin Cooks
8. Diontae Johnson
9. DeAndre Hopkins
10. Mike Williams
11. Josh Palmer
12. Darius Slayton
Notes: Higgins is the most attractive free agent among the offensive skill positions, but reports suggest the Bengals will place the franchise tag on him again. Stay tuned.
Godwin was an elite fantasy wideout last season before getting hurt, but the Buccaneers could move on after Jalen McMillan emerged as a rookie. Regardless, Godwin should be no more than a WR2 wherever he lands.
Allen should see an uptick in value if he walks, and I’d like to see him land with the Rams once the team trades Cooper Kupp. Leaving the Bears would also create a chance for Rome Odunze to emerge as a fantasy breakout player.
Diggs’ best fantasy seasons are likely behind him, but he did average more than 15 points per game before getting hurt in 2024. If he could land a No. 1 spot with a new team, like the Patriots, Diggs could retain his WR2 fantasy value.
Brown needs to avoid injuries, but he could re-emerge as a fantasy asset with the right team. The Cowboys could be a fit. The same goes for Cooper, who is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons in the pros.
The remaining six wideouts on my list are likely to be no more than No. 2 or 3 wideouts in real football terms. Cooks, Johnson, Hopkins and Williams are all on the downside of their careers, while Palmer and Slayton have rarely made a fantasy impact for managers.
Tight Ends
1. Zach Ertz
2. Mike Gesicki
3. Juwan Johnson
4. Tyler Conklin
5. Austin Hooper
6. Hayden Hurst
7. Gerald Everett
8. Jordan Akins
Notes: There aren’t many impact tight ends heading into free agency, but Ertz is at the top of the list. While he’s no longer a spring chicken, he still finished seventh in points among tight ends last season. I’d like to see him land in Denver.
Gesicki quietly had a good year in Cincinnati, and he could be joining his fourth team in the last four years if he isn’t kept.
Johnson has shown some flashes of potential at times, but moving on to a team that will use him as a No. 1 option would increase his fantasy appeal.
Conklin will remain a TE2 no matter where he lands, and Hooper could see his stock rise a bit if he can find a squad that won’t put him in a committee. Everett and Akins are likely to be irrelevant in fantasy.