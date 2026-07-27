Fantasy Football No. 6 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the Sixth Spot

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 6 overall pick. It’s an advantageous spot because, of course, you have your choice of all but five players in Round 1.

In other words ... you're getting a stud.

The good news about the sixth pick is you won’t have a long wait between selections. Personally, I like this spot for roster builds.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the sixth pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 20 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 15 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value who you can turn to as an “audible” selection.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

The consensus No. 1 and 2 overall picks are running backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, and receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba round out the top five in my Top 200. That leaves last year’s top fantasy performer, Christian McCaffrey, as the best available choice at No. 6. He comes with risk at age 30 and after a season with 450 touches, but he’ll be tough to pass on.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 6): Christian McCaffrey

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on the board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of running backs Chase Brown, Omarion Hampton and Derrick Henry, or wideouts Drake London, Nico Collins and A.J. Brown. You could also consider Trey McBride if you wanted a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’m probably taking a wide receiver, in this case London.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 19): Drake London

Rounds 3 and 4

With a wideout and a running back on the roster, I’m likely to go with my second wide receiver on this pick. Based on ADP data, George Pickens could be an option (he’s the No. 25 overall pick, so he fits my parameters). London and Pickens form one heck of a fun wideout duo.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 picks (No. 30): George Pickens

I’m taking either a second running back or a third wide receiver in Round 3, but the decision really depends on what’s left at each position and taking the best player available. If you're deciding between two players at different positions, you should look at what the teams with the top four overall picks have done with their first few picks and try to predict which position would make it back to you. Without knowing your situation, I'll take Tetairoa McMillan here, who is one of my favorite breakout wideouts and should be on the board based on his ADP.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 43): Tetairoa McMillan

Fantasy managers are seeing more and more wide receiver breakout players each year across the NFL.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba, anyone?



Here's my way-too-early look at the best potential breakout receivers for 2026.@SInow https://t.co/2pKnOl9Nhp — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) February 20, 2026

Rounds 5 and 6

With a running back and three wideouts on my team, I’m next going after a No. 2 back. I might also consider Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I’ll take Quinshon Judkins if he’s available. He’s one of my favorite breakout backs, so it would be tough for me to pass on him. If Judkins were gone, I’d go with Warren or Bucky Irving.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 54): Quinshon Judkins

In the event that I didn’t take Warren in Round 5, I’m taking a hard look at tight end here. If Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are on the board, I’d be intrigued. But since I have another pick coming in the next 11 and believe I’ll be able to get either Kraft or Fannin then, I’m going to take a third runner instead. That could be either Jadarian Price or Chuba Hubbard.

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 67): Jadarian Price

Rounds 7 and 8

i currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so I'm taking my tight end here. As I mentioned above, Kraft or Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks (No. 78): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

I’m back with pick No. 91, and I’m looking at quarterbacks. In fact, one of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Jaxson Dart or Trevor Lawrence (I’m guessing Dak Prescott is gone) as my top starter. Regardless, I’m happy with the selection.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 91): Jaxson Dart

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Bo Nix, in this case. However, I'd be more inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Quentin Johnston were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as the fourth fantasy runner on this team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 102): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback or a wide receiver with the next two picks. ADP data tells me I can grab Jared Goff, Kyler Murray or Baker Mayfield among available field generals, but I’m going to take my fourth wideout here. Based on ADP data, the best options will be players like KC Concepcion, Xavier Worthy, and Matthew Golden. I’ll take the rookie.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 115): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, with four running backs and four wide receivers already on the roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. Ultimately, the choice will be either Baker Mayfield or Mark Andrews. I’ll go with the former, then take a second tight end in a few rounds.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 picks (No. 126): Baker Mayfield

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen Coker, Jalen McMillan and Antonio Williams could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 picks (No. 139): Jalen Coker

Round 13-plus

I need to draft a backup tight end, which I’ll do in Round 13. Brenton Strange or Kenyon Sadiq would likely be the best options on the board. In the final two rounds, I’m going with a kicker and defense. If I can get Brandon Aubrey in Round 14, I’m doing it (but I doubt he’ll be available). So, if I like an available defense more than the best kicker, I’ll go defense and kicker in that order.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield

RBs - Christian McCaffrey, Quinshon Judkins, Jadarian Price, Rachaad White

WRs - Drake London, George Pickens, Tetairoa McMillan, KC Concepcion, Jalen Coker

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr, Brenton Strange

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