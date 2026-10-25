Fantasy Football Week 7 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
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Week 7: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 7
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Drake Maye
NE
at CHI
2
Jordan Love
GB
at DET
3
Jared Goff
DET
vs. GB
4
Brock Purdy
SF
at ATL
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. NE
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
at BAL
7
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. CIN
8
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. NYG
9
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. TB
10
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at LV
See our full quarterback rankings 1-28 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 7
- Fabs's start of the week: Jordan Love
- Fabs's sit of the week: Patrick Mahomes
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 7
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. GB
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. SF
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at SEA
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at ATL
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. CIN
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at MIN
7
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. TB
8
Javonte Williams
DAL
at PHI
9
Kyren Williams
LAR
at LV
10
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at NO
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 7
- Fabs's start of the week: Kyren Williams
- Fabs's sit of the week: Cam Skattebo
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 7
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. KC
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
at LV
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at BAL
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. GB
5
Christian Watson
GB
at DET
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at PHI
7
Drake London
ATL
vs. SF
8
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. IND
9
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. NYG
10
Malik Nabers
NYG
at HOU
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 7
- Fabs's start of the week: Matthew Golden
- Fabs's sit: Michael Wilson
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 7
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. DEN
2
George Kittle
SF
at ATL
3
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. LAR
4
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at HOU
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. GB
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
at DET
7
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. NE
8
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. DAL
9
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at LV
10
Travis Kelce
KC
at SEA
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 7
- Fabs's start of the week: Tucker Kraft
- Fabs's sit of the week: Travis Kelce
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 7
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. IND
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
at MIN
3
Evan McPherson
CIN
at BAL
4
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. NYG
5
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at PHI
6
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. TB
7
Matt Gay
LV
vs. LAR
8
Chris Boswell
PIT
at NO
9
Dominic Zvada
NYG
at HOU
10
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. KC
See our full kicker rankings 1-28 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 7
- Fabs's start of the week: Will Reichard
- Fabs's sit: Jake Bates
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team D/ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 7
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Vikings
MIN
vs. IND
2
Texans
HOU
vs. NYG
3
Broncos
DEN
at ARI
4
Browns
CLE
at TEN
5
Jets
NYJ
vs. MIA
6
Chiefs
KC
at SEA
7
Steelers
PIT
at NO
8
Panthers
CAR
vs. TB
9
Rams
LAR
at LV
10
49ers
SF
at ATL
See our full defense rankings 1-28 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 7
- Fabs's start of the week: Vikings
- Fabs's sit: Seahawks
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.