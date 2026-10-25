Skip to main content
SI

Fantasy Football Week 7 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Get ready for an exciting Week 7 of fantasy football live with our experts.
SI Staff|
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 7 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream.
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 7 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream. | Sports Illustrated

Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get his analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy. 

Week 7: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 7

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Drake Maye

NE

at CHI

2

Jordan Love

GB

at DET

3

Jared Goff

DET

vs. GB

4

Brock Purdy

SF

at ATL

5

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. NE

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

at BAL

7

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. CIN

8

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. NYG

9

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. TB

10

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at LV

See our full quarterback rankings 1-28 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 7

  • Fabs's start of the week: Jordan Love
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Patrick Mahomes

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 7

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. GB

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. SF

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at SEA

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at ATL

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. CIN

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at MIN

7

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. TB

8

Javonte Williams

DAL

at PHI

9

Kyren Williams

LAR

at LV

10

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at NO

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 7

  • Fabs's start of the week: Kyren Williams
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Cam Skattebo

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 7

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. KC

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

at LV

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at BAL

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. GB

5

Christian Watson

GB

at DET

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at PHI

7

Drake London

ATL

vs. SF

8

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. IND

9

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. NYG

10

Malik Nabers

NYG

at HOU

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 7

  • Fabs's start of the week: Matthew Golden
  • Fabs's sit: Michael Wilson

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 7

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. DEN

2

George Kittle

SF

at ATL

3

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. LAR

4

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at HOU

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. GB

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

at DET

7

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. NE

8

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. DAL

9

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at LV

10

Travis Kelce

KC

at SEA

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 7

  • Fabs's start of the week: Tucker Kraft
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Travis Kelce

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 7

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. IND

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

at MIN

3

Evan McPherson

CIN

at BAL

4

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. NYG

5

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at PHI

6

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. TB

7

Matt Gay

LV

vs. LAR

8

Chris Boswell

PIT

at NO

9

Dominic Zvada

NYG

at HOU

10

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. KC

See our full kicker rankings 1-28 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 7

  • Fabs's start of the week: Will Reichard
  • Fabs's sit: Jake Bates

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team D/ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 7

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Vikings

MIN

vs. IND

2

Texans

HOU

vs. NYG

3

Broncos

DEN

at ARI

4

Browns

CLE

at TEN

5

Jets

NYJ

vs. MIA

6

Chiefs

KC

at SEA

7

Steelers

PIT

at NO

8

Panthers

CAR

vs. TB

9

Rams

LAR

at LV

10

49ers

SF

at ATL

See our full defense rankings 1-28 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 7

  • Fabs's start of the week: Vikings
  • Fabs's sit: Seahawks

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

Home/Fantasy