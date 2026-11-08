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Fantasy Football Week 9 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup

Get ready for an exciting Week 9 of fantasy football live with our experts.
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Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 9 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream.
Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli get you ready for fantasy football Week 9 with an exclusive SI Sunday morning live stream. | Sports Illustrated

Tune into our fantasy football live stream with Michael Fabiano and Erin Coscarelli below to get analysis and feedback on this week’s matchups, including breaking news and feedback on any injuries that may impact your Sunday strategy. 

Week 9: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Quarterback rankings for Week 9

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

at MIN

2

Joe Burrow

CIN

at ATL

3

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at BAL

4

Jared Goff

DET

at MIA

5

Dak Prescott

DAL

at IND

6

Drake Maye

NE

vs. GB

7

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. NYJ

8

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. LV

9

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. LAR

10

Kirk Cousins

LV

at SF

See our full quarterback rankings 1-30 here.

Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 9

  • Fabs's start of the week: Jared Goff
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Bryce Young

See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.

Running backs

Running back rankings for Week 9

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at MIA

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. CIN

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. NYJ

4

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. LV

5

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. DEN

6

Javonte Williams

DAL

at IND

7

James Cook

BUF

at MIN

8

Kyren Williams

LAR

at WAS

9

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. TB

10

Bucky Irving

TB

at CHI

See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.

Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 9

  • Fabs's start of the week: Chase Brown
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Derrick Henry

See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.

Phone a friend:Want a direct line to our fantasy expert, Michael Fabiano? Text directly with him here.

Wide receivers

Wide receiver rankings for Week 9

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. ARI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

at WAS

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at ATL

4

Malik Nabers

NYG

at PHI

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

at MIA

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at IND

7

Chris Olave

NO

vs. CLE

8

Christian Watson

GB

at NE

9

Drake London

ATL

vs. CIN

10

Tee Higgins

CIN

at ATL

See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.

Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 9

Fabs's start of the week: Parker Washington
Fabs's sit of the week: Michael Wilson

See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.

Tight ends

Tight end rankings for Week 9

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brock Bowers

LV

at SF

2

Trey McBride

ARI

at SEA

3

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at PHI

4

George Kittle

SF

vs. LV

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

at MIA

6

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. TB

7

Tucker Kraft

GB

at NE

8

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. DAL

9

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at NO

10

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. BUF

See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.

Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 9

  • Fabs's start of the week: Sam LaPorta
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Dalton Kincaid

See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.

Kickers

Kicker rankings for Week 9

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at IND

2

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. BUF

3

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at LAC

4

Matt Gay

LV

at SF

5

Cam Little

JAC

at BAL

6

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. ARI

7

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. TB

8

Evan McPherson

CIN

at ATL

9

Jake Bates

DET

at MIA

10

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. DAL

See our full kicker rankings 1-30 here.

Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 9

  • Fabs's start of the week: Matt Gay
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Bass

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

Team Def./ST

Defense/special teams rankings for Week 9

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaguars

JAC

at BAL

2

Seahawks

SEA

vs. ARI

3

Texans

HOU

at LAC

4

Broncos

DEN

at CAR

5

Chiefs

KC

vs. NYJ

6

Bears

CHI

vs. TB

7

Bengals

CIN

at ATL

8

Lions

DET

at MIA

9

Saints

NO

vs. CLE

10

Giants

NYG

at PHI

See our full team defense rankings 1-30 here.

Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 9

  • Fabs's start of the week: Texans
  • Fabs's sit of the week: Vikings

See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.

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