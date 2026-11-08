Fantasy Football Week 9 Guide: Rankings, Start/Sit and Everything You Need To Win Your Matchup
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Week 9: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players
Note: All rankings below are for PPR leagues.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback rankings for Week 9
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
at MIN
2
Joe Burrow
CIN
at ATL
3
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at BAL
4
Jared Goff
DET
at MIA
5
Dak Prescott
DAL
at IND
6
Drake Maye
NE
vs. GB
7
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. NYJ
8
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. LV
9
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. LAR
10
Kirk Cousins
LV
at SF
See our full quarterback rankings 1-30 here.
Quarterback start/sit recommendations for Week 9
- Fabs's start of the week: Jared Goff
- Fabs's sit of the week: Bryce Young
See the rest of his quarterback start/sit recommendations here.
Running backs
Running back rankings for Week 9
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at MIA
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. CIN
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. NYJ
4
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. LV
5
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. DEN
6
Javonte Williams
DAL
at IND
7
James Cook
BUF
at MIN
8
Kyren Williams
LAR
at WAS
9
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. TB
10
Bucky Irving
TB
at CHI
See our full running back rankings 1-60 here.
Running back start/sit recommendations for Week 9
- Fabs's start of the week: Chase Brown
- Fabs's sit of the week: Derrick Henry
See the rest of his running back start/sit recommendations here.
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Wide receivers
Wide receiver rankings for Week 9
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. ARI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
at WAS
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at ATL
4
Malik Nabers
NYG
at PHI
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
at MIA
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at IND
7
Chris Olave
NO
vs. CLE
8
Christian Watson
GB
at NE
9
Drake London
ATL
vs. CIN
10
Tee Higgins
CIN
at ATL
See our full wide receiver rankings 1-60 here.
Wide receiver start/sit recommendations for Week 9
Fabs's start of the week: Parker Washington
Fabs's sit of the week: Michael Wilson
See the rest of his wide receiver start/sit recommendations here.
Tight ends
Tight end rankings for Week 9
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
at SF
2
Trey McBride
ARI
at SEA
3
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at PHI
4
George Kittle
SF
vs. LV
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
at MIA
6
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. TB
7
Tucker Kraft
GB
at NE
8
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. DAL
9
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at NO
10
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. BUF
See our full tight end rankings 1-32 here.
Tight end start/sit recommendations for Week 9
- Fabs's start of the week: Sam LaPorta
- Fabs's sit of the week: Dalton Kincaid
See the rest of his tight end start/sit recommendations here.
Kickers
Kicker rankings for Week 9
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at IND
2
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. BUF
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at LAC
4
Matt Gay
LV
at SF
5
Cam Little
JAC
at BAL
6
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. ARI
7
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. TB
8
Evan McPherson
CIN
at ATL
9
Jake Bates
DET
at MIA
10
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. DAL
See our full kicker rankings 1-30 here.
Kicker start/sit recommendations for Week 9
- Fabs's start of the week: Matt Gay
- Fabs's sit of the week: Tyler Bass
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.
Team Def./ST
Defense/special teams rankings for Week 9
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaguars
JAC
at BAL
2
Seahawks
SEA
vs. ARI
3
Texans
HOU
at LAC
4
Broncos
DEN
at CAR
5
Chiefs
KC
vs. NYJ
6
Bears
CHI
vs. TB
7
Bengals
CIN
at ATL
8
Lions
DET
at MIA
9
Saints
NO
vs. CLE
10
Giants
NYG
at PHI
See our full team defense rankings 1-30 here.
Team D/ST start/sit recommendations for Week 9
- Fabs's start of the week: Texans
- Fabs's sit of the week: Vikings
See the rest of his start/sit recommendations here.