With just hours remaining before MLB’s imminent December 1 lockout, the Houston Astros have been one of the teams that have still not committed money to free agents or extensions this winter, an inactivity that encompasses the entire American League West Division.

However, Houston faces a situation that does not put it in a good position, even after managing to reach the postseason in 2026, as it finished 29th among MLB’s 30 teams in its outfielders’ OPS, to which were added the serious problems in its starting rotation, which posted a collective 4.81 ERA, the fourth-worst in the Majors and the second-highest in franchise history, trailing only the 5.52 mark established in 2000.

That high ERA was much more influenced by the puzzling walk rate of 4.39 per nine innings, the highest figure in MLB, being the highest in the entire history of the franchise. That was part of the reasons why Houston’s bullpen was overloaded, and we cannot forget that there will be much more uncertainty, since they also do not have the continuity of Bryan Abreu and Steven Okert secured, two of their main arms over these last two campaigns, who also became free agents.

The Market Still Offers Alternatives for Houston’s Two Priorities

Houston Astros general manager Randy Flores. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros still have interesting options to strengthen the outfield with available free agents such as Randy Arozarena and Ian Happ, the two best players whose profiles fit the team’s needs, as well as some second-tier options that should not be dismissed, among which Taylor Ward and Ramon Laureano stand out, although both are coming off their worst recent seasons.

Ward saw his power completely decline in 2026, hitting just seven home runs, after having hit 36 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, and finished with a .225/.359/.311 slash line and a .670 OPS after playing 111 games with the Baltimore Orioles and 32 with the Seattle Mariners. Laureano, hit by injuries, finished with a .203/.286/.374 slash line, seven home runs and a .660 OPS in just 53 games, before undergoing surgery to repair a tear in the labrum of his right hip that ended his season.

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Houston, that is not the only problem, as its situation in center field also deserves attention. Jake Meyers was removed from the 40-man roster and sent to Triple-A on November 2, after which he chose to become a free agent. Daulton Varsho also became available on the market after the Astros acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays on August 3 and he ended his season on the injured list due to inflammation in his left wrist. Varsho declared himself a free agent on October 29, after undergoing surgery on that wrist on September 29.

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting pitcher market retains alternatives such as Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Casey Mize, Clay Holmes and Michael Soroka as the best options when it comes to arms that have demonstrated a recent impact, and the best recent version of any of them could become an arm capable of making an impact at the top of the rotation alongside Hunter Brown (107 ⅓ innings) and Peter Lambert (155 ⅔ innings), the only two starters who were able to surpass 100 innings in a year in which the team ended up setting a franchise record with 19 starters used.