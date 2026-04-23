Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Could Miss Thursday’s Game, LA Not Worried About Padres, Blake Snell Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 3-0, on Wednesday night and fell to 16-8 on the year. LA is tied with the San Diego Padres atop the National League West and will look to avoid a series sweep to their rivals on Thursday afternoon.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani was electric on the mound, striking out seven across six scoreless frames, but went 0-for-4 with a strikeout on offense, bringing an end to his on-base streak at 53 games.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, manager Dave Roberts very briefly spoke on the notion of the four-time MVP potentially taking the day off for Thursday's rubber match.

"We’ll see," Roberts said. "I haven’t decided yet."

In other news, despite the first place tie in the division with the red-hot Padres, Roberts told reporters that his team isn't worrying about San Diego. While not asserting so in a demeaning way, the skipper spoke on the defending champions being only concerned with themselves right now.

“I just don’t think we really concern ourselves with anyone, to be quite honest. And I think that’s the way we should think of things. It’s no disrespect to any team. It’s just we got to kind of keep our closet clean and just play good baseball, and it’ll take care of itself," Roberts said.

Finally, two-time Cy Young award-winning hurler Blake Snell has an updated timeline to make his 2026 debut. Snell made his first rehab outing on Wednesday, pitching one-plus inning and allowing one earned run on three hits with zero strikeouts.

Roberts initially said the expectation was for Snell to go three innings. It remains to be seen how this outing impacts his progression.

Snell is impacted to pitch again early next week.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Not Worrying About Padres Amid Hot Start, Says Dave Roberts

Dodgers Manager Lays Out Blake Snell's Return Timeline

Dodgers Top Prospect Has No Timeline to Return After Injury

Dodgers GM Sends Clear Message on Roki Sasaki Replacing Edwin Diaz in Bullpen

Dodgers Were Surprised by Edwin Diaz's Elbow Injury

Dodgers Could Sit Shohei Ohtani From Lineup More Often on Pitching Days

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Shohei Ohtani Hitting and Pitching, Alex Freeland Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers top prospect James Tibbs III homered again today.



He's the first minor leaguer to reach 10 home runs this season. His updated stats:



.293 AVG

10 HR

22 RBI

1.106 OPSpic.twitter.com/uucYkvV7tr — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 23, 2026

Fire us up, Shohei! pic.twitter.com/3KUxu89URK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2026

Jack Dreyer relieved Shohei Ohtani in the 7th inning and has given up a 3-run home run.



Dodgers now trail the Giants 3-0.pic.twitter.com/ozNHyavQUU — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 23, 2026

100 mph with movement from Shohei. 😳 pic.twitter.com/IhbYyKa64M — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2026

Shohei Ohtani's pitching stats this season:



24 IP

12 H

1 ER

7 BB

25 K



He has a 0.38 ERA. He's currently the best pitcher in the National League.



He's coming for the Cy Young. pic.twitter.com/4uhvMlZzo0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 23, 2026

Hyun-Seok Jang’s final line tonight:



4 IP / 3 H / 1 R / 0 ER / 0 BB / 4 K



50 pitches, 38 strikes



Other than a hit batter in his final inning, he’s looked really good. It’s a whole new Jang in 2026.pic.twitter.com/PveswS9jSU — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) April 23, 2026

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