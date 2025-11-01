Dodgers Notes: LA Forces Game 7, Shohei Ohtani Expected to Pitch, Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto Available?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have kept their season alive following their 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in World Series Game 6.
The matchup ended on a wild double-play, which featured a Kiké Hernandez catch in left field and a throw to Miguel Rojas at second base to secure the third out of the ninth inning.
Now, the two teams are set to square off one last time on Saturday at the Rogers Centre.
Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is expected to take the mound for the Fall Classic finale, according to the latest report. However, manager Dave Roberts has not confirmed who will be the Dodgers starting pitcher for Saturday's Game 7.
As for the availability of the rest of the Dodgers pitching staff, Roberts revealed everyone will be available with the exception of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The right-hander made his final start of the 2025 season in Game 6, helping the Dodgers force a Game 7 with six innings of one-run baseball.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
