Padres Notes: Friars Sign Players, Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal

Maren Angus-Coombs

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is congratulated in the dugout after a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) is congratulated in the dugout after a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres had a busy weekend signing right-handed relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie and free agent center fielder Cole Roederer to minor league contracts. Gillaspie returns to the Padres after making nine appearances in San Diego last season. Roederer has played in parts of six minor league seasons with the Chicago Cubs franchise, playing mostly in Triple-A.

San Diego is looking to trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease to reduce payroll, with the latest proposal sending him to the Boston Red Sox. Cease, 29, is projected to earn between $13 million and $14 million in 2025, the final year of his team control. There is a possibility he could leave San Diego a year early.

