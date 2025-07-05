Pirates Make Outfield Change vs. Mariners
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made an outfield change ahead of their second game of a weekend series vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Tommy Pham takes over in left field for the Pirates, replacing Adam Frazier who started the series opener, and will bat seventh.
Pham has starred for the Pirates in the past eight games, slashing .448/.452/.724 for an OPS of 1.176, with 13 hits in 29 at-bats, two doubles, his first two home runs of the year, 13 RBIs and one walk to six strikeouts.
He also made plays on defense, throwing out St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Wilson Contreras in the 1-0 win at PNC Park on July 1. He then drove in the first two runs on two RBI-singles in the 5-0 win over the Cardinals, securing the sweep on July 2.
Pham credits his recent success to finally getting the right prescription for his rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus, which causes contorted vision that he was diagnosed with in 2008. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision
The Pirates will keep the rest of the lineup from their series opening 6-0 loss to the Mariners on July 4.
Oneil Cruz will stay in center field and bat fifth for the third straight game, while Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and batting third.
Pittsburgh maintains the same infield, with Spencer Horwitz at first base and at leadoff for hte fifth straight game, Nick Gonzales at second base and fourth in the batting order, Ke'Bryan Hayes playing third base and batting sixth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and batting ninth.
Andrew McCutchen will stay on at designated hitter, rounding out the lineup as he bats second.
Rookie right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows makes his eighth start and ninth appearance for the Pirates this season. He is 1-2 overall, with a 4.15 ERA over 34.2 innings pitched, 35 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .261 opposing batting average and a 1.30 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Seattle Mariners
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
C Joey Bart
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
