Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning had an up-and-down performance in his second season as a Texas Rangers starting pitcher.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Dane Dunning

Statistics for 2022: Dunning went 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA in 29 games (all starts). He threw 153 1/3 innings, giving up 158 hits, 80 runs (76 earned), 20 home runs and 62 walks. He struck out 137. Batters hit .268 against him and he had a 1.43 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Dunning started the season on the Opening Day roster. On July 11 he went on the injured list with a right ankle impingement. He was activated on July 26 after a rehab assignment with the ACL Rangers. He was moved to the 15-day injured list on Sept. 27 with right hip surgery that ended his season.

Season Summary: For the second straight season Dunning started at least 25 games. In fact, in just about every major category Dunning set career highs – in good ways and in bad ways. He pitched more than 150 innings for the first time, but also gave up a career-high 20 home runs. The takeaway is that with a similar sample size Dunning’s overall record, ERA and opponent batting average really didn’t change from 2021 to 2022. Dunning would have a good game, followed by a sub-par game. Consistency was his biggest issue before hip surgery ended his season.

Contract Status: Dunning has two years of service time and is not eligible for arbitration until after next season.

What’s next: Dunning should be ready to go come spring training. If the Rangers meet their offseason goals, he’ll walk into a situation in which there are three veteran starters on the roster — Jon Gray and two to-be-determined free-agent signings. That leaves him competing with players like former Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Spencer Howard, Cole Ragans and others for the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation. And that assumes there isn’t an arm on the farm that isn’t ready to challenge (cue Cole Winn).

