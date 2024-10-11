Analysis: Should Cincinnati Reds Move Matt McLain to New Position?
Matt McLain is reportedly open to moving positions if it would help the Cincinnati Reds can function better in 2025. While this is an admirable sentiment, it shouldn't be necessary.
When healthy, the Reds have too many infielders. That’s the reason Jonathan India was working out at first base and left field in spring training. McLain is now saying he would be willing to do something similar, but the best version of the Reds infield is with him at second base.
India had a nice 2024 season. He bounced back to being a solid major league player and even improved his defense to the tune of a positive outs above average number. What he accomplished in 2024, though, pales in comparison to what McLain produced in 2023.
India amassed 1.7 WAR in 2024 according to Baseball Reference’s calculations. He posted had a slash line of .248/.357/.392. McLain had 3.7 bWAR in 2023 and slashed .290/.357/.507. They even had the same Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant, but McLain far out-paced India in Defensive Runs Saved.
The biggest advantage India has over McLain is health, but if McLain can prove he is healthy through the Arizona Fall League and through spring training, he should be the every day second baseman. He has a far higher ceiling, as far as potential performance, and I’d argue he’s proven more in one year than India has in four.
If anyone should be moving around positions for the team it should be India, not McLain.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast