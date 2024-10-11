Inside The Reds

Analysis: Should Cincinnati Reds Move Matt McLain to New Position?

McLain is reportedly open to making a change.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields groundballs with Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields groundballs with Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
In this story:

Matt McLain is reportedly open to moving positions if it would help the Cincinnati Reds can function better in 2025. While this is an admirable sentiment, it shouldn't be necessary.

When healthy, the Reds have too many infielders. That’s the reason Jonathan India was working out at first base and left field in spring training. McLain is now saying he would be willing to do something similar, but the best version of the Reds infield is with him at second base.

India had a nice 2024 season. He bounced back to being a solid major league player and even improved his defense to the tune of a positive outs above average number. What he accomplished in 2024, though, pales in comparison to what McLain produced in 2023.

India amassed 1.7 WAR in 2024 according to Baseball Reference’s calculations. He posted had a slash line of .248/.357/.392. McLain had 3.7 bWAR in 2023 and slashed .290/.357/.507. They even had the same Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant, but McLain far out-paced India in Defensive Runs Saved.

The biggest advantage India has over McLain is health, but if McLain can prove he is healthy through the Arizona Fall League and through spring training, he should be the every day second baseman. He has a far higher ceiling, as far as potential performance, and I’d argue he’s proven more in one year than India has in four.

If anyone should be moving around positions for the team it should be India, not McLain.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

