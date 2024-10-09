Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain Open to Position Switch

This is a good sign for the Reds.

Jeff Carr

Matt McLain wears a Viking helmet after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 21.
Matt McLain wears a Viking helmet after hitting a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 21. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are looking at another possibility of the infield being overcrowded. While injuries and transactions between now and Opening Day could make the picture a little clearer, Matt McLain is offering his help.

McLain is willing to switch positions according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. He's open to playing third base or center field if it will help the Reds.

Given the Reds' struggles in the outfield and Noelvi Marte's 2024 campaign at third base, it's easy to see why the Reds are looking for help in both areas.

If McLain could be a competent outfielder, then it would give the Reds a big boost. A position switch could also give Jonathan India some job security going into 2025.

Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

