Andrew Abbott Continues to Prove his Value to the Cincinnati Reds
CINCINNATI -- Reds fans vividly remember the day Elly De La Cruz was called up to Cincinnati. The whole afternoon felt like a whirlwind filled with anticipation to watch him finally play a game in a Reds uniform, and De La Cruz didn't disappoint.
However, the night before De La Cruz was called up has proven to be just as important. On Monday, June 5, 2023, Reds left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott made his Major League debut. Pitching against the Milwaukee Brewers, and with the Reds already having lost the first three games of the four-game series, Abbott pitched a six-inning gem while allowing just one hit and striking out six. Perhaps most impressively, Abbott threw 105 pitches that night.
Abbott's first start came when it felt like the Reds season was slipping away. Even though De La Cruz's memorable debut month sparked the Reds to an unforgettable month of June and early July, it was Abbott who steadied the ship with his big league debut the night before De La Cruz was called up.
Now, in April of 2025, Abbott is continuing to show just how valuable he is to this Reds. team. He's won both of his first two starts this season since coming off the injured list earlier this month. After pitching just five innings on Saturday, April 12th, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Abbott pitched six innings Friday night in Baltimore for his first quality start of the season.
"I'm feeling really good," Abbott said postgame on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati. "I thank the strength staff, the training staff for having a really good plan behind what we were going to tackle and what we were going to go after."
"To develop that kind routine and what I need to do day in and day out and stick to it as much as possible... I believe that's going to be a big step into pitching this well now but pitching this well in August and September where I haven't been able to pitch well the last two years."
Abbott struck out 11 Orioles batters on Friday night, and he only allowed one walk and two hits. The Reds' starting pitching was off to a really good start before Abbott came off the injured list, and now the left-hander is only adding more depth to an already really good starting rotation.
"I always say this, but locating his fastball [is what made him so good tonight]" Reds catcher Jose Trevino said in his postgame interview with Jim Day. "You know getting ahead of hitters. And then obviously being on the offensive side, getting a lead, get him a little more comfortable and throw some more strikes."
Fifty-six of Abbott's 93 pitches went for strikes. The Reds' offense scored seven runs across the third and fourth innings, all seven runs coming off home runs from Elly De La Cruz, Jeimer Candelario, and Matt McLain.
Getting through six innings Friday night was a great progression for Abbott. Just two starts into 2025, Abbott is reestablishing his ability to pitch deep into ball games and handle a high pitch count. After only throwing 81 pitches in his first start against Pittsburgh, Abbott threw 93 pitches on Friday night in Baltimore.
Abbott tied for the team-lead in wins last year with 10. He's already 20 percent of the way to that this season through his first two starts, and it's only mid-April.
The Reds will look to win the series Saturday afternoon in Baltimore and also get back over .500. Hunter Greene will be on the mound for the Reds, and he is seeking his third straight win in as many starts. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast