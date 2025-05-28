Brady Singer, Terry Francona, and Jose Trevino React to Reds’ 7-2 Win Over Royals
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Elly De La Cruz made history with two monster home runs. Tyler Stephenson hit a home run of his own and TJ Friedl reached base four times to lead the Cincinnati offense.
"When Steve-o hit his ball to center, that was big boy territory," Francona said postgame. "Then Elly comes up and hits one further. Then the next one, it kind of reminded me of that ball he hit in Cleveland that I thought was going to go in the lake."
Brady Singer had one of his best starts of the season with seven innings of two-run baseball against the team that traded him away this offseason.
"It was cool to pitch here for sure," Singer told Jim Day postgame. I spent a little bit of time here so to come out here and pitch here again, it was really fun battling those guys. That's a really good lineup over there and I just tried to compete with them."
Jose Trevino played a big part in helping Singer keep his emotions in check.
"Once he got past the first, he was good," Trevino said. "Obviously, he's been with this organization for a long time and has a lot of love for this place. It was a big start for him and a big start for us as a team."
The Reds will go for the series sweep on Wednesday at 7:40 ET.
You can listen to Francona, Jose Trevino, and Singer's postgame press conferences below:
