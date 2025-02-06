Cincinnati Reds 2025 Starting Pitcher Rankings: Let's Rank the Reds' Rotation
Cincinnati Reds pitchers and catchers report on Monday. Nick Krall made it a point to add consistency to the starting rotation this offseason. The whole staff is pretty solid. The top pitcher remains the same from last year, though.
Let's rank the Reds' rotation 1-5 and explain why they should be much improved this season:
1. Hunter Greene
Hunter Greene led the National League in WAR last year according to Baseball Reference, and would have been a top-5, or even top-3 Cy Young award vote-getter had he remained healthy. In 26 starts, he averaged just under six innings a start. He also kept the base paths more tidy than in years past with a career best WHIP (Walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 1.018. Statcast loved him, too, as he limited hard contact at an elite rate. His peripherals point to this being the new norm for what we can expect from Greene in 2025 and beyond.
2. Nick Lodolo
Nick Lodolo was a tale of two pitchers in 2024. The pre-blister pitcher and the post-blister pitcher. In 11 starts before he suffered the blister on June 23, Lodolo had 70 K and just 15 BB in 65 1/3 innings. Opposing hitters were batting just .210 against him and he had a 2.76 ERA. Then the blister happened. Including June 23, Lodolo made another 10 starts on the year and pitched exactly 50 more innings. He had 52 strikeouts to 22 walks and opponents hit him hard. He allowed a .458 slugging percentage, during this time, and had a 7.38 ERA. New details emerged that the blister was in the worst spot, for the short term, but is not a long-term concerned and he is fully healed from it. Because of that, I expect the 2025 version of Lodolo to be more like the pre-blister pitcher we saw in 2024.
3. Andrew Abbott
Andrew Abbott has not yet put together a consistent, full season but we have seen him display lights out pitching. It feels like 2025 is the year he puts it all together. He held opponents to three earned runs or less in 19 of his 25 starts. On the other side of that, he threw six innings or more just 10 times. The makings of a good pitcher are there, and we have seen it from time to time, but he hasn’t put it all together just yet. I am betting he will in 2025.
4. Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez emerged as an important pitcher for the Reds as the calendar turned to August in 2024. Every single starting pitcher from the Reds Opening Day roster was either hurt or traded, so someone had to step up. Martinez did. After becoming a full-time starter on August 5, he 63 1/3 innings in 11 starts and had 53 strikeouts to just eight walks. Opponents hit .213 against him and he had a 2.42 ERA. I am cautiously optimistic that he will be able to put together a good full season as a starting pitcher, but I wouldn’t expect his ERA to remain in the 2.00 range. I’m thinking somewhere around 3.50 should be the expectation for Martinez’ ERA, but his profile is not like that of Greene or Lodolo. He will keep the walks to a minimum and get ground ball outs to keep his innings efficient. The Reds have been criticized for giving Martinez the qualifying offer, but he will be a good reason to trust this Reds starting staff.
5. Brady Singer
Brady Singer is fifth not because he is the worst of these five, but because he has the most worrisome profile of the five. He is the most durable pitcher on the roster and gives the Reds one guy they can just about pencil in for 32 starts. Singer is a fly ball pitcher, though. Guys like that at Great American Ballpark make for troublesome production. The Reds will have a starting pitcher they can count on to be durable and available, but Derek Johnson will need to work on Singer’s ability to induce ground balls a lot more as he is not a big swing and miss type of pitcher. Still glad the Reds made this trade as they do not have the proven durability on the roster that Singer provides, but his production will be something to keep an eye on.
