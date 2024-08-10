Cincinnati Reds Drop Series Opener to Milwaukee Brewers 8-3
The Cincinnati Reds (56-60) fell to the Milwaukee Brewers (66-49) 8-3 on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Brewers Crush Carson Spiers
The Brewers jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning on a Willy Adames home run off Spiers. They added three more in the second, and two more in the third.
Spiers gave up eight runs on seven hits, in five innings of work. He walked four and struck out seven. His ERA rose to 4.45 on the season.
Aaron Civale Dominates Reds' Bats
Civale had yet to record a win as a member of the Brewers coming into the game. On Friday, he dominated the Reds lineup, tossing 6 1/3 innings of two-run baseball. He gave up five hits and struck out five.
The Reds scored all three runs in the seventh when Spencer Steer hit a solo home run and Stuart Fairchild hit a two-run home run later in the inning.
Up Next
The Reds and Brewers will play game two of the series on Saturday at 7:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Jake Fraley left the game with an ankle injury.
- The Reds have lost eight straight series to the Brewers.
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 11 straight games.
- The Reds' bullpen combined for three scoreless innings.
