Cincinnati Reds Have Been Set up for Success in 2025

Nick Krall has had a solid offseason for the Reds.

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
The Cincinnati Reds are done making consequential moves for the offseason. Nick Krall has done well to add a sizable amount of talent to the roster.

“I think we’re probably in a spot where this is your team going into camp," Krall said last week. "If we make another move, that will be something we have to discuss, internally.”

The Reds added to their rotation when they traded for Brady Singer and signed Wade Miley on a non-roster invite. They also added to their bullpen by trading for Taylor Rogers. They also improved in the field with trades for Gavin Lux and Jose Trevino and the signing of Austin Hays.

The Reds will also see a healthy Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand enter camp.

The Reds are better than they were in 2024.

Oh, by the way, they hired Terry Francona as their new manager. So the talent has improved via offseason transactions, they're healthier and the direction of the day-to-day has improved by adding a Hall of Fame manager.

Based on the resources given to him, Krall has done well. I rate this offseason as a solid B for the Reds. 

They didn’t get substantially better talent through trades or free agent signings, but they did get better. They also avoided any trades that would leave them with new or deepening holes in the roster.

I am bullish on the Reds chances to make good on this latest chapter in the long rebuild by the river and finally make the playoffs in 2025. They have a very good shot to compete for the NL Central division title, or at the very least for a wild card spot. With a healthy pitching staff, they may even make some noise and advance in the playoffs.

This is going to be a very fun year at Great American Ballpark.

