Cincinnati Reds Have One Clearly Deserving Candidate for a Qualifying Offer
The Cincinnati Reds should extend the qualifying offer to right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez.
This year the qualifying offer is $21.5 million dollars. That number may seem steep, but that is probably comparable to what he will get on a per-year basis through free agency.
The upside is he accepts it and the pitching staff remains relatively stable. Even if he doesn’t accept it, that attached draft pick compensation to him that the Reds will receive if he signs elsewhere. Indications are he could get a pretty lucrative multi-year contract after his strong 2024.
Martinez was the Reds second-best pitcher last year. Especially at a time when every starting pitcher who was on the Opening Day roster was either hurt or traded, he provided stability.
Martinez declined his player option for the 2025 season last week.
Even if he accepts the offer, which seems unlikely, the Reds should still have the financial flexibility to retain him and upgrade their outfield this offseason.
