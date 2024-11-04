Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Have One Clearly Deserving Candidate for a Qualifying Offer

Reds pitching would remain stable if this right hander accepts the qualifying offer

Jeff Carr

May 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws to first to get Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (not pictured) out in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds should extend the qualifying offer to right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez.

This year the qualifying offer is $21.5 million dollars. That number may seem steep, but that is probably comparable to what he will get on a per-year basis through free agency. 

The upside is he accepts it and the pitching staff remains relatively stable. Even if he doesn’t accept it, that attached draft pick compensation to him that the Reds will receive if he signs elsewhere. Indications are he could get a pretty lucrative multi-year contract after his strong 2024.

Martinez was the Reds second-best pitcher last year. Especially at a time when every starting pitcher who was on the Opening Day roster was either hurt or traded, he provided stability.

Martinez declined his player option for the 2025 season last week.

Even if he accepts the offer, which seems unlikely, the Reds should still have the financial flexibility to retain him and upgrade their outfield this offseason.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

