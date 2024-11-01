Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Announce Three Roster Moves, Including Nick Martinez's Important Decision

James Rapien

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds declined their 2025 club option on Luke Maile and Jakob Junis declined his mutual option for 2025 on Friday.

Reliever Nick Martinez had a $21 million player option, but he declined it after posted a 3.10 ERA in 142 1/3 innings this season. He allowed 49 runs and finished with 116 strikeouts.

That doesn't mean the Reds won't re-sign Martinez, but he clearly wanted to see what he could get on the free agent market after a stellar season.

James Rapien
