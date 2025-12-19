Report: Reds Trade Target Being Dealt to Division Rival
Another Cincinnati Reds trade target is off the board. During the Winter Meetings, the Reds were rumored to be interested in acquiring Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Pirates will receive Brandon Lowe, Mason Montgomery, and Jake Mangum, the Astros will get Mike Burrows, and the Rays will receive Jacob Melton and Anderrson Brito.
Lowe would have been an instant impact bat for Cincinnati. He has had an OPS over .700 in three consecutive seasons. In 2025, Lowe slashed .256/.307/.477 with 50 extra-base hits, including 31 home runs. Lowe, 31, is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.
The Reds don't have much money left to spend in free agency without trading guys like Gavin Lux or Brady Singer. It feels more and more likely that if the Reds do want to add a bat, they'll have to do it through the trade market.
